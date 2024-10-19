Emerald Necklace Conservancy Continues its Seven-year Tree Inventory and Pruning Cycle

By Sun Staff

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s tree care program, the Olmsted Tree Society, is continuing its seven-year tree inventory and pruning cycle of all trees in the Necklace, this year focusing on the entire Back Bay Fens and Charlesgate.

​The Olmsted Tree Society was founded in 2013 to preserve and maintain the Necklace’s tree canopy. Together with public partners Boston Parks and Recreation, Brookline Parks and Open Space and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the Society preserves and maintains trees (including heritage trees many of which are over 100 years old) with pruning, soil enhancement, watering and more.

​Visit www.emeraldnecklace.org/olmsted-tree-society for more information.