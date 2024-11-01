News in Brief

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive starts Nov. 4

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected over 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) – a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Please donate a new or lightly used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving. Items to donate include coats and jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and gloves, scarves, blankets snowpants and snow bibs, and warm socks.

Donations are accepted between Nov. 4 until Dec. 2 at the following locations: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; REI, 401 Park Drive, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 am. to 8 p.m.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold October and November events

SoWa Sundays will be held on all four Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November brings SoWa First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and SoWa Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24, along with SoWa Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 30. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave.; they and are free and open to the public.

​Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

City to hold Nov. 13 virtual public meeting on proposed Animal Rescue League project in South End

The Boston Planning Department will sponsor virtual Public meeting for a project proposed for the Animal Rescue League of Boston site in the South End on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The project, proposed for 10 Chandler St., comprises the construction of a new, three-story facility to replace the “functionally obsolete facility currently onsite,” according to the Planning Department.

Register for the meeting using the following Zoom registration link:

bit.ly/4eOuJKb