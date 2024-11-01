The Broadway National Tour of ‘The Addams Family’ comes to Boston

Special to the Sun

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, the magnificently macabre hit musical The Addams Family comes to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston for five performances only from March 21 – 24, 2025.

Tickets for The Addams Family are on sale on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET and start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online HERE. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by filling out this form.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents The Addams Family, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Big League Productions (Producer) is celebrating its 31st season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org.

The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.