Fenway Civic Association celebrates opening ofNew Edgerly Road pedestrian plaza

D. Murphy Photos

To mark the recent completion of the installation of New Edgerly Road – a new pedestrian plaza created by the Boston Transportation Department in front of Whole Foods in the Fenway to provide public space for outdoor dining and other passive recreation – the Fenway Civic Association hosted a kick-off celebration there on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 1.

​The original idea for the pedestrian plaza came from several local community organizations in 2021, according to a city press release, and it was tested through one-day closures for Fenway Porchfest three years in a row. To make it permanent, the installation involved closing the street to cars, painting a vibrant mural, placing tables and chairs in the space, and planting trees and plants in the large planters.

​“The plaza repurposes roadway space using paint and seating to create an inviting public space for people of all ages, locals and visitors alike,” Vineet Gupta, the city’s director of policy and planning, said in a press release ahead of the kick-off celebration. “The space will simplify the traffic network, and it will increase safety for the hundreds of pedestrians that go through the area daily, ease access to the Harry Ellis Dickson Park, and serve as a space for public events.”

​Ahead of the event, which included games, food, and music, all free for guests, Marie Fukuda, co-chair of the Civic Association’s Parks and Open Space Committee, stated in a press release: “It is exciting to see this transformation realized through the hard work of the City’s Transportation Department and to think that expanded open space and activation opportunities for the East Fenway community can be explored through this project. I’m looking forward to helping care for and support the City’s vision for Edgerly Plaza.”

​Likewise, Kathy McBride, vice president of the Civic Association, added: “We’re thrilled to see this positive transformation at Edgerly Plaza, and applaud the collaboration between the community and city officials to improve the neighborhood.”

A public meeting will take place in six months to discuss and evaluate the plaza, according to the city.