News in Brief

Tonight: Historian Alison Barnet to speak on South End-originated hospitals at South End Historical Society

Alison Barnet, a longtime South End resident and author of five books on the neighborhood’s history, will speak on the subject of hospitals that got their start in the South End, including Children’s Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, among others, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at the South End Historical Society, 532 Mass. Ave.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold November events

November brings SoWa First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and SoWa Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24, along with SoWa Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 30. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave.; they and are free and open to the public.

​Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

City to hold Nov. 13 virtual public meeting on proposed Animal Rescue League project in South End

The Boston Planning Department will sponsor virtual Public meeting for a project proposed for the Animal Rescue League of Boston site in the South End on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The project, proposed for 10 Chandler St., comprises the construction of a new, three-story facility to replace the “functionally obsolete facility currently onsite,” according to the Planning Department.

Register for the meeting using the following Zoom registration link:

bit.ly/4eOuJKb

WLP and NABB partner for Harvest Festival and Auction on Nov. 14

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will host the Harvest Festival and Auction on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 67 Newbury St.

​Attendees will mingle with their neighbors during this fun event while supporting two worthwhile causes––WLP and NABB––and enjoying a delicious harvest of culinary selections, wine, and craft beers.

​An art gallery of creations from WLP guests will also be available for purchase.

​Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/nabb.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive continues

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected over 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) – a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Please donate a new or lightly used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving. Items to donate include coats and jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and gloves, scarves, blankets snowpants and snow bibs, and warm socks.

Donations are accepted until Dec. 2 at the following locations: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; REI, 401 Park Drive, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 am. to 8 p.m.

Virtual IAG meeting for 142-146 St. Mary St. project set for Nov. 12

The Boston Planning Department will sponsor a virtual meeting of the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) for the project proposed for 142-146 St. Mary St. in the Audubon Circle neighborhood on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Newton developer and longtime owner of the property, Allen Associates Properties, intends to transform an existing, two-story, non-conforming parking garage located along the tracks for the MBTA’s D train on the Green line into a new approximately 84,520 gross square-foot development, with a height of 69 feet. The development would comprise 85 rental units, including a mix of market-rate studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms, along with 82 garage parking spaces and 18 surface parking spaces.

The purpose of the Nov. 12 meeting is to discuss the Project Notification Form and the potential impacts. The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the Impact Advisory Group and the public.

Register for the meeting via the Zoom link at bit.ly/3UvtxDU.