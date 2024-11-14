News in Brief

Holiday Small Works 2024 at Co|So now through Dec. 22

Running through Dec. 22, the Copley Society of Art, located at 158 Newbury St., will offer Co|So Artists’ Holiday Small Works 2024, appearing in both the Upper and Lower Galleries.

Featuring work from hundreds of artists, Holiday Small Works is one of Co|So’s most eagerly anticipated exhibitions each year. In their Best of Boston 2018 feature for Best Art Gallery, Boston Magazine spotlighted this traditional holiday show, which offers hundreds of affordable small artworks in a variety of media including painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography.

Several newly admitted artists will contribute their small works for the first time as well.

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So) is America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, which is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts. The organization, founded in 1879, comprises juried artists who are selected by a credentialed art committee. Co|So provides artists with a gallery for exhibiting and selling their work and a platform for engaging and educating the community.

​Visit copleysociety.org for more on Co|So.

WLP and NABB partner for Harvest Festival and Auction on Nov. 14

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will host the Harvest Festival and Auction on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 67 Newbury St.

​Attendees will mingle with their neighbors during this fun event while supporting two worthwhile causes––WLP and NABB––and enjoying a delicious harvest of culinary selections, wine, and craft beers.

​An art gallery of creations from WLP guests will also be available for purchase.

​Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/nabb.

SoWa Winter Festival returns to SoWa Power Station

New England’s largest indoor holiday marketplace, the ninth annual SoWa Winter Festival, will be open seven days a week between Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 at the SoWa Power Station.

The festival features more than 100 of the region’s best makers, artists, designers, specialty food-and-beverage vendors, craft workshops, holiday lounge, photo opportunities, and the SoWa Winter Food Truck Village, along with on-site parking. Shoppers will find a wide array of unique items including art, crafts, apparel and accessories, jewelry, home decor, gourmet foods, and holiday gifts from small businesses.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold November events

November brings SoWa First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and SoWa Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, and 24, along with SoWa Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 30. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave.; they and are free and open to the public.

​Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

City to sponsor virtual meeting on plans for South End Branch Library

The city will sponsor its fourth community meeting virtually to discuss plans for the South End Branch Library on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

​Register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3NN64u8.

Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll coming Dec. 1 and 8

Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll is coming Sunday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

For these events, Newbury Street will be car-free from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8. The route will be the same as the summer Open Newbury series, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. The City encourages Newbury Street businesses to activate their outdoor spaces with programming with family-friendly activities, pop-up parklets, brand activations, and much more. In case of inclement weather, a makeup date will be held on Dec. 15.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive continues

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected over 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) – a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Please donate a new or lightly used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving. Items to donate include coats and jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and gloves, scarves, blankets snowpants and snow bibs, and warm socks.

Donations are accepted until Dec. 2 at the following locations: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; REI, 401 Park Drive, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 am. to 8 p.m.