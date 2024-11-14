Council Approves Amendment to Exempt 2 Charlesgate West from Parks Ordinance

By Dan Murphy
The City Council voted by a majority during its Nov. 6 meeting at City Hall to approve an amendment filed by Councilor Sharon Durkan, which would exempt a development proposed for 2 Charlesgate West in the Fenway from the Boston Parks Commission’s Parks and Parkways Ordinance.
Morro, a developer of multi-family housing, has proposed a 276,000 square-foot project comprising 400 fully furnished, smaller dwelling units; 2,900 Square feet of retail at the Ipswich Street level; and indoor bike parking for 408 bikes. No onsite parking is proposed for the project, although it would create an off-street loading area.
The developer had intended to subdivide the project site, apparently as a way to circumvent the Parks and Parkways Ordinance. As proposed, the site would have been divided into Lot A, fronting the Back Bay Fens, with a maximum height of 70 feet; and Lot B, fronting Ipswich Street, with maximum allowable building heights in the range of 295 feet.
The ordinance amendment, which now goes to Mayor Michelle Wu for her consideration, would only apply to the 2 Charlesgate West project.
The council voted 10-1-2 in favor of approving the amendment, with Councilor Ed Flynn casting the sole dissenting vote against it. Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Julia Mejia both voted ‘present.’