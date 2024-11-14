Council Approves Amendment to Exempt 2 Charlesgate West from Parks Ordinance

By Dan Murphy

The City Council voted by a majority during its Nov. 6 meeting at City Hall to approve an amendment filed by Councilor Sharon Durkan, which would exempt a development proposed for 2 Charlesgate West in the Fenway from the Boston Parks Commission’s Parks and Parkways Ordinance.

​Morro, a developer of multi-family housing, has proposed a 276,000 square-foot project comprising 400 fully furnished, smaller dwelling units; 2,900 Square feet of retail at the Ipswich Street level; and indoor bike parking for 408 bikes. No onsite parking is proposed for the project, although it would create an off-street loading area.

​The developer had intended to subdivide the project site, apparently as a way to circumvent the Parks and Parkways Ordinance. As proposed, the site would have been divided into Lot A, fronting the Back Bay Fens, with a maximum height of 70 feet; and Lot B, fronting Ipswich Street, with maximum allowable building heights in the range of 295 feet.

​The ordinance amendment, which now goes to Mayor Michelle Wu for her consideration, would only apply to the 2 Charlesgate West project.

​The council voted 10-1-2 in favor of approving the amendment, with Councilor Ed Flynn casting the sole dissenting vote against it. Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Julia Mejia both voted ‘present.’