Sen. Collins Announces Massachusetts’ Disabled Veterans Benefitting from HERO Act

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor vehicle now offers veterans that are eligible to receive fee waivers for various transactions at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) due to the most comprehensive piece of veterans’ legislation in Massachusetts history.

The HERO Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor in August, An Act Honoring, Empowering, and Recognizing our Servicemembers and Veterans), includes over 30 provisions positively impacting veterans, including specific transactions veterans may conduct at the RMV.

“I am proud to announce the expansion of the HERO Act. This comes at a significant time, as we just celebrated Veterans Day, a day in which we dedicate to honoring the services and sacrifices our Veterans made for this country. It is important that they know we are always fighting for their quality of life in the legislature. This expansion allows us to show additional gratitude to qualifying veterans that will benefit from this this year-round,” said Senator Nick Collins “The fees that are waived will lessen some of the burdens many of our veterans face daily and show that the Commonwealth is committed to them.”

Every motor vehicle registered in Massachusetts is subject to the annual excise tax, unless exempted. Under the HERO Act expansion, all Massachusetts residents who qualify as a disabled veteran are now eligible to receive the excise tax exemption. To qualify, they must present a letter from the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office to the city or town where their vehicle is garaged.

In addition, disabled veterans are no longer required to pay a vehicle registration fee for any vehicle registered in their name. Previously, this benefit could only be applied to one vehicle registered in their name. Also, all these veterans are no longer required to pay a transaction fee for a passenger driver’s license or for a passenger driver’s license renewal.

A disabled veteran is determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to either have a combined service-connected disability rating of 100 percent or be individually unemployable due to their service-connected disability.

The legislation signed into law by Governor Healey in August 2024 increases benefits, modernizes services and promotes inclusivity for veterans in Massachusetts. In addition to provisions impacting veterans who drive, the legislation expands access to behavioral health treatment, supports businesses that hire veterans, updates the definition of a veteran, expands the Veterans Equality Review Board’s scope, and codifies medical and dental benefits.