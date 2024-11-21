Anthony Williams’ ‘Urban Nutcracker’ returns thisholiday season to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Special to the Sun

Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker”, a contemporary holiday classic that captures the spirit of Boston, returns to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre December 14-22! This enchanting production showcases winter scenes set against the backdrop of downtown Boston, blending the vibrant rhythms of Duke Ellington with Tchaikovsky’s timeless compositions. Anchored in classical ballet, this year’s performances feature a diverse array of dance styles—including tap, hip-hop, breakdance, flamenco, and jazz—all accompanied by an 8-piece live ensemble of talented local musicians.

Tony Williams says, “This production, now in its 24th year, is a tribute to Boston and its history, featuring iconic local landmarks. It beautifully intertwines the classic Nutcracker narrative with the timeless music of Tchaikovsky, enhanced by the vibrant sounds of Duke Ellington, performed live by the Urban Nut/Band. Everyone is welcome; join us to celebrate the holiday season!”

Deemed “a holiday arts tradition reflecting the rich multicultural diversity of Boston” by The Boston Globe, more than 150 performers – local children and professional dancers – take the stage in this joyful rendition of heroine Clarice’s adventure with the street magician Drosselmeyer.

Featuring new and original cast members, “Urban Nutcracker” can be enjoyed by the whole family, and all ages! Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nino de los Reyes makes his “Urban Nutcracker” debut alongside longtime favorites such as tap phenomenon Khalid Hill, fresh from his performance in the holiday movie, Spirited; former Boston Ballet dancer Gianni DiMarco as Drosselmeyer; Boston native Joe Gonzáles, a member of the New York based Complexions dance company; the talented Boston-based ballerina Ruth Whitney; and Isiah “MoveLikeZay” Beasley, the Hip-Hop wonder, dances as the Soldier Doll.

Bollywood dance is again incorporated into the Prologue, and the second year of a partnership with the Fédération Régionale de Danse de la Guadeloupe brings young dancers from the French island of Guadeloupe to Boston.

“Urban Nutcracker” brings its lively LGBTQ+-inclusive version of the production for its fifth year on December 20 featuring Boston drag artist Patty Bourrée.

The production explores iconic Boston landmarks such as the “Make Way for Ducklings” statues, the golden dome of the State House, the Boston Public Garden, Fenway Park’s “Green Monster,” the Citgo sign, Fort Hill, Revere Beach and Downtown Boston. The stage comes alive with hundreds of colorful costumes re-imagined by designer Dustin Todd Rennells (originally designed by Rebecca Cross) with eye-catching sets by Janie Howland. Scott Clyve’s vivid lighting design beautifully captures the vibrant colors in a framework of beauty.

“We’re thrilled to welcome City Ballet of Boston’s “Urban Nutcracker” back to the Boch Center this year,” said Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center. “For over two decades, this production has stood as a celebration of community, diversity, and the power of storytelling through dance. Our partnership with City Ballet strengthens our commitment to showcasing Boston’s vibrant talent and keeping the arts as a unifying force for all in our community.”

More Information:

“Urban Nutcracker” will play the Boch Center Shubert Theatre (265 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116). Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org/urbannutcracker, or by calling (866) 348-9738.

Groups of 10 or more may reserve discounted tickets now by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or [email protected].

Ticket Prices: $29-$125

Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 PM – PRESS NIGHT

Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 15 at 5:30 PM

Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 20 at 7:00 PM (LGBTQ+ Inclusive Performance)

Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 22 at 5:30 PM

All performances are approximately 2 hours with one 20 minute intermission.

“Urban Nutcracker” might as well be called “The Boston Nutcracker.” Tony Williams’ interpretation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s Christmas story embraces the city’s modern diversity with sets featuring the Public Garden, a strong performance-art community, multiracial and military families, a gay-friendly environment and all that is great about the Hub. The artistic director also melds the classic score of Tchaikovsky with the jazzy soundtrack of Duke Ellington.” – Boston Metro

“When Drosselmeyer’s magic whisks [Clarice] off to the Boston Common, the Snow Queen and Snow King usher in a lovely, eye-catching sequence of dancing snowflakes that is well-crafted and skillfully danced.” -The Boston Globe

“[Urban Nutcracker] continues to defy tradition while solidifying itself as a local holiday icon…You’ll find a menagerie of bright colors, modern dance, and a swinging score.” – WGBH, Open Studio with Jared Bowen

“A modern take on the classic 19th century ballet.” – NBC Boston

“Hip-hop holiday fun… [with] enthusiasm and a sense of inclusive community onstage.” -The Boston Globe

“Urban Nutcracker has become a staple in Boston during the holiday season.” – Huffington Post

“The quintessential show of the holiday season.” – The Patriot Ledger

