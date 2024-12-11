BPS Elementary Schools Honored as National 2024 Distinguished School

Special to the Sun

Boston Public Schools is delighted to announce that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has honored Bradley Elementary School as a 2024 National ESEA Distinguished School in the category of exceptional student achievement. Each year, DESE nominates just two schools across the Commonwealth for this national recognition.

“It is always an honor to have one of our schools nationally recognized,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “This achievement is a reflection of the Bradley Elementary School’s leadership and staff and their deep commitment to our students. It is also a reflection of the hard work that happens every day in our school and community-at-large and a proud achievement for the district.”

The Distinguished School program recognizes schools, which receive federal funds, whose students perform at very high levels, make significant progress in closing the achievement gap, or demonstrate excellence in serving special populations of students. Principal Claire Carney attributes the school’s success to several factors, including:

• A focused commitment to implementing high-impact instructional strategies, underpinned by the belief that all children bring inherent value and contribute meaningfully to their classroom communities;

• A culture of staff collaboration aimed at enhancing student learning outcomes, with a particular focus on the implementation of tiered support systems to address the diverse needs of our students; and

• A welcoming environment that values parental input and ensures clear, consistent communication between the school and families, facilitating the recognition of successes and the identification of areas requiring improvement.

“The Bradley school community is honored to be a National ESEA Distinguished School,” said Carney. “I extend sincere gratitude to DESE and the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program for recognizing our school in this way. Our staff have worked together with our families to create an exceptional environment where our students can thrive. Thank you to every member of the Bradley team.”

Regional School Superintendent Dr. Tommy Welch added that, “this accomplishment shows what is possible in a diverse public school when staff members, families and caregivers, and district leaders see each other as partners and work together to make sure that every child experiences high-quality instruction with an emphasis on inquiry-driven learning.”

Bradley Elementary School will be recognized alongside up to 100 other schools from across the country at the National ESEA Conference in February in Austin, TX. Schools are honored with a commemorative award package, a dedicated section on the ESEA Network website and a special presentation at the conference. Additionally, select sessions at the conference will feature stories of success from Distinguished Schools and highlight the notable work they do for students.

