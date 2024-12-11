Uncategorized Lighting up the Night for the Holiday Season by The Boston Sun Staff • December 11, 2024 • 0 Comments Photo By Derek KouyoumjianA group of neighbors find friendship in the holiday gathering at the Commonwealth Ave.Mall lighting ceremony. Mayor’s Office Photo By Jeremiah RobinsonMayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and title sponsor, The Province of Nova Scotia, hosted the 83rd annual Boston Common Tree Lighting, on Thursday, Dec. 5.This year’s tree – a 45-foot white spruce – continues the 53-year tradition of Nova Scotia gifting Boston a holiday tree as a thank you for relief efforts following a Dec. 6, 1917, explosion of a ship in Halifax Harbor. Within 24 hours of the disaster, Boston sent a train loaded with supplies and emergency personnel to Nova Scotia.