News in Brief

‘Picture Your Pet with Santa’ returns Dec. 13 to The Colonnade Hotel

The Colonnade Hotel, located at 120 Huntington Ave., will bring back its timeless, pet-friendly holiday tradition with “Picture Your Pet with Santa” on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Hotel guests, neighbors, and passersby are welcomed to bring their four-legged friends for a festive photo opp with Saint Nick himself.

​A cash bar, and complimentary hot chocolate and sweets from The Colonnade Hotel’s onsite restaurant, LUCIE drink + dine, will be available for human attendees, along with free, festive treats for pets. A $25 donation to the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center is required for attendance. Photos will be delivered to each attendee virtually via email as well as in print during the event.

​Reserve your spot by visiting ColonnadeSantaPics2024.eventbrite.com.

Boston City Lights’ Holiday Showcase set for Dec. 15

Boston City Lights will offer its Holiday Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1154 Washington St. in the South End (across from Peters Park); doors open at 4 p.m., and performances, including Side Street & Chu Ling Dance Company, start at 5 p.m.

​The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so reserve your spot now at https://bit.ly/citylightsholiday.

Co|So Artists’ Holiday Small Works 2024 running through Dec. 22

Running through Dec. 22, the Copley Society of Art, located at 158 Newbury St., will offer Co|So Artists’ Holiday Small Works 2024, appearing in both the Upper and Lower Galleries.

Featuring work from hundreds of artists, Holiday Small Works is one of Co|So’s most eagerly anticipated exhibitions each year. In their Best of Boston 2018 feature for Best Art Gallery, Boston Magazine spotlighted this traditional holiday show, which offers hundreds of affordable small artworks in a variety of media including painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography.

Several newly admitted artists will contribute their small works for the first time as well.

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So) is America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, which is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts. The organization, founded in 1879, comprises juried artists who are selected by a credentialed art committee. Co|So provides artists with a gallery for exhibiting and selling their work and a platform for engaging and educating the community. ​Visit copleysociety.org for more on Co|So.

SoWa Winter Festival returns to SoWa Power Station

New England’s largest indoor holiday marketplace, the ninth annual SoWa Winter Festival, will be open seven days a week through Dec. 22 at the SoWa Power Station.

The festival features more than 100 of the region’s best makers, artists, designers, specialty food-and-beverage vendors, craft workshops, holiday lounge, photo opportunities, and the SoWa Winter Food Truck Village, along with on-site parking. Shoppers will find a wide array of unique items including art, crafts, apparel and accessories, jewelry, home decor, gourmet foods, and holiday gifts from small businesses.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive continues

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected over 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) – a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Please donate a new or lightly used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving. Items to donate include coats and jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and gloves, scarves, blankets snowpants and snow bibs, and warm socks.

Donations are accepted until Dec. 2 at the following locations: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; REI, 401 Park Drive, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 am. to 8 p.m.