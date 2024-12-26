Office of Housing Celebrates GrowBoston Accomplishments

Special to the Sun

The Mayor’s Office of Housing announced the highlights and accomplishments of GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture over the last year. Through innovative programs and targeted investments, GrowBoston continues to expand urban agriculture, improve food security, and enhance community green spaces across the city.

“I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished this year,” said Shani Fletcher, Director of GrowBoston. “By expanding opportunities for local growers and beekeepers and supporting communities to establish new food production spaces, we’re building on decades of work to make food production more accessible and sustainable. These achievements are a testament to our team’s dedication to creating a greener, healthier Boston for all.”

Throughout 2024, the GrowBoston Grassroots Open Space Development Program awarded seven grants totaling $950,000. These funds, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 per project, will support neighborhood-based groups in Roxbury, Mattapan, Charlestown, and Jamaica Plain. The grants aim to develop and improve community gardens and open spaces in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Selected through a rigorous review process, the projects were evaluated based on design, community participation, and alignment with the City’s diversity, equity, and inclusion principles.

As part of its Raised Bed Grant Program, GrowBoston allocated more than $385,000 to six projects, enabling the construction of 532 raised garden beds across Boston. These gardens will enhance local food systems, providing low-income and food-insecure households with the resources to grow their own produce. The program underscores the City’s dedication to addressing food insecurity while empowering residents to take an active role in their food production.

“At The Food Project, my favorite part of the job is supporting people taking the step to grow their own food,” said Danielle Andrews, Boston Farm Manager for The Food Project. “Last week, we installed a raised bed for an elderly woman who had recently lost her husband and moved in with her daughter in Dorchester. Gardening had been a childhood joy for her, and she was eager to reconnect with it while sharing the experience with her grandchildren. People apply for raised beds for many reasons—mental, physical, spiritual health, teaching their children, or saving on groceries. Every story is meaningful, and I’m grateful to the City of Boston for supporting a program that helps build healthier individuals and communities.”

Further bolstering this effort, the Urban Agriculture Ambassador Program awarded a total of $352,000 to four grantees in East Boston, Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury. Each grantee will provide one-on-one garden education and technical assistance to residents benefiting from the Raised Bed Program. These ambassadors will also facilitate community workshops, ensuring that public facilities and local gardeners receive the support they need to thrive.

A groundbreaking bee ordinance, crafted in collaboration with City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune’s office and the Inspectional Services Department (ISD), was passed this year. This ordinance removes beekeeping from the zoning code and places it in the municipal code, making it allowable citywide under specific guidelines. Previously, beekeeping was permitted in only a small portion of Boston, forcing many to seek variances or operate without legal approval in order to engage in this aspect of urban agriculture. This change reflects Boston’s commitment to fostering sustainable urban agriculture practices while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

This year, GrowBoston published the 85-page Urban Agriculture Recommendations Report, a comprehensive guide to strengthening Boston’s urban agriculture landscape. The report includes 22 recommendations and 225 sub-recommendations designed to expand food production, improve access, and promote sustainability across the city. Currently in its second phase, the GrowBoston team is prioritizing actionable strategies from the report and actively working toward implementation, paving the way for future growth in Boston’s food systems and green initiatives.

The accomplishments of GrowBoston in 2024 reflect the City of Boston’s commitment to fostering resilience, sustainability, and equity through urban agriculture. By empowering local growers, collaborating with City Council as well as City agencies, and creating vibrant community spaces, GrowBoston is laying the groundwork for a healthier, greener future. The Mayor’s Office of Housing will continue to champion these efforts, ensuring that all Boston residents have access to the resources and opportunities needed to grow, thrive, and connect with their communities.

GrowBoston’s goal is to increase food production and support local food producers in Boston, including gardeners, farmers, beekeepers, and more. Our work builds on the long-term work of the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH). MOH, through the Grassroots Program, has been supporting the development of community gardens, urban farms, food forests, and other open spaces through land disposition and capital funding for more than 25 years. We work to increase food-growing spaces throughout Boston. We support the implementation of innovative food production strategies, such as rooftop growing, vertical growing, and hydroponics. GrowBoston provides technical help to prospective and existing gardens and farms. Our team develops educational and other food production resources for gardeners, farmers, and residents. We partner with sister agencies to leverage public facilities to increase food production. We also coordinate with other City departments to make food production more accessible in Boston.