Improvements Completed at the Johnson Memorial Gates

Courtesy of Fenway Civic Association

Fenway Civic Association (FCA) has completed masonry repairs at the Johnson Memorial Gates, with the support of the City, local partners, and the George B. Henderson Foundation. Repairs addressed cracks in masonry, rusted embedded metal, and damaged bench balustrades, and installed decorative bollards to protect repaired areas where blunt force had damaged corners of the tall pylons of the monument.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy served as fiscal agent for a grant provided by the George B. Henderson Foundation, with additional funds provided by the Boston Planning Department.

Conservators from Folan Waterproofing conducted the repairs in fall 2024 following review and approval from the Boston Parks Department, Boston Landmarks Commission, and Boston Art Commission.

Vice President Patrick Folan stated: “Folan Waterproofing & Construction is proud to have been a part in the recent efforts to preserve the historic Johnson Memorial Gates. At Folan Waterproofing & Construction, we take great pride in our work, and this project has reminded us that the best results come from collaboration. We are grateful to have been a part of this journey and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have in the community.”

The Johnson Memorial Gates were established in 1902, and are composed of two tall marble piers, balustrades and benches, and troughs which once supplied water to horses. Fenway Civic has engaged in advocacy for repairs since 2013, effecting multiple repairs and securing Community Preservation Act funding, which propelled a capital restoration of the Gates and surrounding parkland in 2019. FCAs past

Vice President Matthew Brooks, who led conservation efforts at the park offered these comments: “The Johnson Memorial Gates have stood as an elegant entryway to the Back Bay Fens for over a century. As venerable Fenway landmarks, we endeavor to restore and protect them for the continued betterment, benefit, and enjoyment of future generations.”

The recently completed repairs finalize FCAs multi-year effort to preserve the memorial, bequeathed to the City by Ellen Cheney Johnson, save for one remaining improvement – the decorative lion’s heads.

“We hope to repair some minor damage to these components and take some time to celebrate the park in 2025,” stated Marie Fukuda, co-chair of FCAs Parks and Open Space committee.