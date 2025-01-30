Boston Athenaeum’s ‘Visionary Projects’ Exhibition to Showcase Legendary Boston Architectural Illustrator Frank M. Costantino’s Work

Special to the Sun

The Boston Athenaeum has launched its newest exhibition, Frank M. Costantino: Visionary Projects, presenting the drawings of eminent Boston-based architectural illustrator Frank M. Costantino. Featuring graphite process sketches, watercolor illustrations, and finished colored pencil renderings of some of Boston’s most iconic buildings, the exhibition reveals the evolution of human-centered design associated with Costantino’s artistic approach across fifty years of architectural illustration. On display at the Boston Athenaeum from February 3 – May 3, 2025, Visionary Projects will exhibit the creative process behind one of the world’s most respected practitioners in the field of architectural illustration. Focused on Boston and New England projects, the exhibition showcases key landmarks such as the Hynes Convention Center, Esplanade 2020 Vision, the Old State House renovation, Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood, and Copley Place. “Visionary Projects is the first solo exhibition to display Frank M. Costantino’s masterful talents outside of the drafting studio. This exhibition reveals the process of architectural illustration, materializing a process that is often purposely hidden and celebrating the handmade quality of Costantino’s work,” said Lauren Graves, Assistant Curator at the Boston Athenaeum.

“Frank is one of the last illustrators to do this work by hand, with most of the field now opting to digitally render designs. Visionary Projects displays his mastery of this art, celebrating Frank’s unparalleled skill and highlighting the Athenaeum’s dedication to Boston’s artists and architects.” Based in the Boston area, Frank M. Costantino has collaborated with leading architectural, design, and development firms throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. Costantino’s meticulous detail and vibrant depictions, from preparatory sketches to finished renderings, reveal his collaborative process and vision of how a project promotes a more livable and sustainable Boston. Viewers will experience how Costantino’s use of colors, shadows, and figures throughout his illustrative process situates his buildings within the context of the expanding city, reflecting their relationship to the future of Boston and its residents. Visionary Projects was made possible through a gift of over 200 drawings by Costantino to the Boston Athenaeum in January 2024.

The exhibition builds on themes of architecture and urban space central to other recent exhibitions at the Athenaeum, such as Revisiting the Ruins: The Great Boston Fire of 1872 and Developing Boston: Berenice Abbott & Irene Shwachman Photograph a Changing City; and demonstrates the Athenaeum’s investment in both historical and contemporary art and culture, as well as the institution’s commitment to highlighting local artists and stories. “We are honored to add Frank M. Constantino’s work to the Athenaeum’s collection of architectural materials. This exhibition is a testament to the ways in which his talents have shaped Boston’s skyline,” said Leah Rosovsky, Stanford Calderwood Director at the Boston Athenaeum. “As a library, museum, cultural institution, and historic landmark with a deep interest in Boston’s architectural history, the Athenaeum is honored to showcase the work behind these projects and the talent and impact of Frank M. Costantino in particular.” Visionary Projects will be the crux of several exhibitionfocused programs, including curatorled exhibition talks, lessons on perspective architectural drawing, tours for architectural college students, and author talks. On March 11, 2025, Costantino will join Athenaeum members and guests for a keynote lecture, “From Sketch to Skyline: Frank M. Costantino Reflects on Fifty Years of Architectural Illustration in Boston.”

The event is open to the public, with tickets free for members and $20 for nonmembers. More information will be available at bostonathenaeum.org/events. Founded in 1807, the Boston Athenaeum is a unique combination of library, museum and cultural center. One of the country’s oldest and most distinguished independent libraries, the Athenaeum’s circulating collection includes over half a million books, from works published in the 1800s to the latest bestsellers. Special collections include significant works of art and extensive research holdings of rare books, manuscripts, maps, prints, and photographs. Members, visitors and the community enjoy a yearround calendar of cultural programs. The Athenaeum is a member-supported not-for-profit institution that everyone is invited to join. Learn more at bostonathenaeum.org.