Somaek Nominated as Semifinalist for James Beard Award

By Dan Murphy

After already earning several accolades since opening last year in Downtown Crossing, the Korean restaurant, Somaek, has been nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award as a semifinalist in the category of ‘Best New Restaurant’ in the U.S.

The restaurant opened last March at 11 Temple Place under the umbrella of BCB3, a then-new hospitality group which includes venerable Boston restaurateur Babak Bina; Chef Jamie Bissonnette; and Andrew Cartin, one of Bina’s previous business partners. Somaek opened in tandem with its two sister establishments: the neighboring Temple Records, a cocktail lounge inspired by Japan’s ‘listening bars’ of the 1950s; and Sushi @ Temple Records, its downstairs sushi bar.

BCB3 Hospitality’s newest restaurant, the Basque-inspired Zurito, opened last November in the former Bin 26 Enoteca space at 26 Charles St. on Beacon Hill. (Bina and his chef sister, Azita Bina-Seibel, owned and operated Bin 26 there from 2006 until June 1 of last year.) While Zurito was too new to qualify for a James Beard Award this year, Bina hopes the restaurant would perhaps be among next year’s nominees.

“It’s hard to explain to anyone how much effort it takes to open a single concept,” Bina wrote in an email. “Opening four concepts in under a year is like climbing Mount Everest. The most gratifying aspect is how well these unique concepts have been received by our patrons.”

Asked about earning the nomination for a venerable James Beard Award, which, since 1990, have been given annually to top chefs, restaurateurs, authors, and journalists by the nonprofit James Beard Foundation, Bina wrote, “It’s every restauranteur’s lifelong dream to make it into this most prestigious of awards for us. The nominees and winners are selected through a rigorous process that involves a panel of judges made up of industry professionals, food writers, and previous award winners.”

Bina added: “The James Beard Awards play a crucial role in shaping the culinary landscape in America, and are a coveted honor for chefs, restaurants, and food professionals across the country. Winning a James Beard Award can catapult a chef or restaurant to national acclaim and help them garner recognition and support within the industry.”

Before this latest acknowledgment, Somaek was the only dining establishment in Boston, as well as in Massachusetts, named to The New York Times’ list of 50 restaurants recommended for 2024, published last September. It also ranked #2 on Boston Magazine’s list of Top 50 Restaurants for 2024 in last November’s edition.

Furthermore, BCB3 Hospitality was selected by The Boston Globe in December as its ‘Restaurant Group of the Year.’

Meanwhile, Oscar Simoza, Spirits Director for The Wig Shop – the speakeasy at 27 Temple Place which Bina operates separately from BCB3 – was named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category for this year’s James Beard Awards.

Bina, whose other restaurant interests include jm Curley on Temple Place and its steakhouse, Bogie’s Place, was also selected by Downtown Boston Alliance as Restaurateur of the Year for ‘24.

The commendation Bina received states in part that the recognition is for his “support of Downtown and the fabulous Hospitality [he has] provided these many years” as well as for his service to that organization (formerly Downtown Boston Business Improvement District) as a founding board member.

“You bet on Temple Place back when it was still an emerging neighborhood.,” according to the commendation from Downtown Boston Alliance. “And with jm Curley helped put it on the map as the city’s hot new restaurant row. Your continued confidence in the street, adding new restaurants and jobs there despite the pandemic-all the while maintaining your position as an authentic and welcoming independent operator-has been nothing short of remarkable.”