Sen. Nick Collins Appoints South Boston’s Brian Hurley as Communications Director

Special to the Sun

Senator Nick Collins is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Hurley as Communications Director for his office. A South Boston native and Emerson College graduate, Hurley brings extensive experience in media and communications, along with a strong connection to the community.

“I’m pleased to welcome Brian Hurley to our team as Communications Director,” said Senator Collins. “His experience in media and deep ties to our community will be invaluable in keeping constituents informed and engaged.”

Hurley earned his degree in Communication Studies from Emerson College, developing his proficiency in media relations, public affairs, and strategic messaging. He then spent several years in Los Angeles working across the film industry in production, coordination, and media strategy, further refining his ability to manage complex projects and communications. His diverse background uniquely positions him to lead the communications strategy for Senator Collins’ office.’

“It is a great privilege to join Senator Collins’ staff” Hurley said, “I look forward to serving the communities I grew up in by working to improve policies, services and communications with the public.”