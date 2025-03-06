BAAF Targets $250K Goal for Boston’s Public High School for the Arts at 2025 Champion Reception

Special to the Sun

The Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF), an independent 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, announces its 2025 Champion Reception, taking place on March 20, 2025, with a fundraising goal of $250,000 to benefit students at the Boston Arts Academy (BAA). The funds will directly support arts programming and arts education. This year’s event will honor Pamela E. Allara and Raynya and Omar Simmons for their commitment to the arts, scholarship, and global citizenship with the prestigious Champion Award. The evening will feature a live alumni band at the reception, and conclude with an all-student performance of “Pippin,” brought to life by the talented students at the BAA featuring the four core arts majors that are integral to the school’s successful program showcasing the students’ extraordinary skills and creativity.

The Champion Reception is one of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation’s most prestigious annual events. It raises critical funds for the school’s programming, faculty, and resources and provides enriching and life-changing experiences for the city’s youth. Each year, the BAAF proudly presents the Champion Award to outstanding members of the community who exemplify the pillars of Boston Arts Academy: commitment to arts, scholarship, and citizenship.

Allara is an associate professor emerita of contemporary art at Brandeis University. Her work in art history, film, photography, and the study of women in art makes her a true champion of arts education. “I am genuinely grateful to receive this award,” she said. “I have witnessed the dedication and passion of these students, and I look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.”

Boston natives Raynya and Omar Simmons are dedicated philanthropists and entrepreneurs who advocate for equity and cultural enrichment. They support initiatives focused on racial equity, arts education, and social impact. “From our roots in Boston to raising our family in Milton, we’ve always been committed to giving back to our community,” Rayna and Omar Simmons stated. “We are deeply honored to receive this award from the BAAF and are eager to continue our work together to provide more opportunities for students at the BAA so they can flourish,” they said. Full bios of each Champion can be found here.

“Our Champion Reception allows the BAAF to honor true champions of the community who work tirelessly to make sure our students are receiving incredible experiences that most students their age only dream about,” Boston Arts Academy Foundation President and CEO Denella J. Clark said. “Pamela Allara and Raynya and Omar Simmons are hands-on in their approach, working year-round to support the Boston Arts Academy and attend events and performances on a regular basis. Their passion for ensuring high school students are seen and heard in their pursuit of an arts education and beyond is infectious, and we are lucky to have them in our BAAF family.”

Dylan Leavitt, founder of Studio Dylan, will once again chair the event, bringing a wealth of performing arts and production experience. Leavitt is the Chair of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation’s Advisory Council. She is passionate about building community through education, the arts, and culture. In 2018, Leavitt founded Studio Dylan, a boutique production company, and has produced PBS national television programs, including “Antiques Roadshow” and “Lidia Celebrates America.” She has also curated films at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Telluride Film Festival.

“We are incredibly grateful to be working with Dylan again on our Champion Reception,” Clark said. “Dylan’s fresh, vibrant personality was such a creative addition last year, and we are thrilled to welcome her back as a partner again for 2025. Her continued support is invaluable to us.”

Tickets to the March 20 Champion Reception (House of Blues, Boston) and opening night of Pippin (Boston Arts Academy Theatre) are available for $125. The evening will include a vibrant cocktail reception, a live band performance, an exciting mission-driven raffle, a heartfelt program honoring Champions who transform our community, followed by the highly anticipated student performance of Pippin. The musical chronicles the life of a young prince on his journey to find meaning and purpose. Proceeds from the Champion event will directly support BAA’s arts programming. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Champion Reception and all four Pippin performances, please visit the event page by scanning the QR code.