Sen. Collins Announces Details for This Year’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

Special to the Sun

Sen. Nick Collins has announced details for the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast in South Boston.

The 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will take place Sunday morning, March 16th, at the Ironworker’s Union Hall at 195 Old Colony Ave in South Boston. Starting at 9am, Senator Collins will serve as host and welcome federal, state, and local elected officials as well as military leaders and representatives from the Irish government to celebrate a tradition that has taken place for over 100 years.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast in South Boston is a storied tradition we have celebrated for a century paying homage to Boston’s Irish and American heritage.” Senator Nick Collins said, “I’m honored to host this year’s event once again and to be joined by incredible guests, live music and the shared spirit of camaraderie that this event brings out in everybody. We can all use a little levity this time of year.”

Special guests include Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, US Congressman Stephen Lynch, Senate President Karen Spilka, Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, District Attorney Kevin Hayden, City Councilor Ed Flynn, State Representative David Biele, Irish Cabinet Minister Peter Burke, US Navy Commander Cameron Ingram of the USS Hudner, Irish Tenor Paul Byrom of Dublin, and Chief Marshall of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade and South Boston native, Lieutenant Commander Alanna Ball. The event will feature live music performed by Curragh’s Fancy.

Special guest performances will also include: The Boston Fire Acapella Quartet, The Woods School of Irish Step, Superintendent Pauline Wells of the Cambridge Police Department and Massachusetts State Representative John Moran.

The Breakfast will be broadcast on TV live via New England Cable News (NECN), New England Sports Network (NESN), and Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN), on radio live via WROL 950 AM and 100.3 FM and with online coverage via Caught In Southie.

“We are very excited about our media partners who are helping us increase access to viewers and listeners across the region,” said Sen. Nick Collins.

Highlighting this year’s local business partners including Castle Island Brewery, GrandTen Distillery, Bardo’s and Sullivan’s Castle Island, Collins noted that “the participation of our local businesses will make this year’s Breakfast even more enjoyable for attendees.”