Back Bay Architectural Commission to hold meeting on May 14

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing virtually on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5 p.m.

ATTENTION: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Meeting or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 978 8865 6033. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

Public testimony begins at 5:00pm

Discussion Topics

1. ​Ratification of 4-9-2025 Public Hearing Minutes

​2​. Design Review APP # 25.0776 BB 204 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: At front garden remove existing pear tree.

APP # 25.0844 BB 131 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Proposed Work: At roof relocate location of previously approved HVAC units to the west side of the roof and enclosing in a perforated copper screen.

​3​Administrative Review/Approval

APP # 25.0837 BB 209 BEACON STREET: At rear elevation replace previously approved arched window with oriel window.

APP # 25.0775 BB 235 BEACON STREET: At front facade repair existing fire escape.

APP # 25.0852 BB 306 BEACON STREET: At front facade replace three, fourth-story non-historic two-over-two windows with historically appropriate one-over-one wood windows.

APP # 25.0786 BB 405 BEACON STREET: At front facade repair existing fire balcony.

APP # 25.0860 BB 414 BEACON STREET: At front facade replace six one-over-one non-historic wood windows in-kind.

APP # 25.0830 BB 565 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade replace restaurant signage and dining patio furnishings.

APP # 25.0759 BB 777 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade install wall sign and window awning.

APP # 25.0729 BB 65 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At seventh floor replace 19 windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

APP # 25.0824 BB 116 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

APP # 25.0745 BB 207 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At rear elevation replace three lower level windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

APP # 25.0609 BB 216 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Replace eight second-story windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

APP # 25.0822 BB 234 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

APP # 25.0839 BB 283 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At rear elevation replace two first-story two-over-two non-historic wood windows with two-over-two true divided lite wood windows.

APP # 25.0842 BB 286 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof install skylight, repair slate roof, replace copper gutters and flashing in-kind; repaint cornices and window surrounds; and replace non-historic windows and restore historic windows.

APP # 25.0777 BB 333 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof replace black rubber membrane roof and existing roof deck in-kind.

APP # 25.0838 BB 390 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade and rear elevation repair masonry.

APP # 25.0836 BB 29 FAIRFIELD STREET: Repaint windows to match existing color and reset one window lintel.

APP # 25.0843 BB 4 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At front facade replace existing sandstone entry stoop treads, risers and newel posts, and curbing with cast stone matching the dimensions, colors and details of the existing sandstone.

APP # 25.0753 BB 22 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof install previously approved roof deck.

APP # 25.0801 BB 118 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind; repaint wood trim and metalwork; and at rear elevation repair and repoint masonry.

APP # 25.0802 BB 120 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

APP # 25.0817 BB 140 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear yard plant crabapple tree.

APP # 25.0835 BB 140 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof install three heat pumps.

APP # 25.0814 BB 286 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Replace four third-story two-over-two wood windows in-kind.

APP # 25.0861 BB 30 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade upgrades to store front including replacement of door hardware, new masonry finish and new wall sign.

APP # 25.0754 BB 128-130 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade repair existing steps, handrails and concrete paving.

APP # 25.0833 BB 171 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade remove existing windows and stone lintels, replace steel lintels and flashing, and reinstall windows and stone lintels; and at front facade and rear elevation repoint masonry and replace window sealant.

APP # 25.0845 BB 208 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing storefront signage and install accessible door opener.

APP # 25.0743 BB 294 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade install wall sign.

APP # 25.0818 BB 321 NEWBURY STREET: Replace existing wall and window signage.

4. ​Staff Updates

5. ​Projected Adjournment – 6 p.m.