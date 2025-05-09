News in Brief

Duckling Day Parade returns to the Common on Sunday, May 11

A beloved Mother’s Day tradition continues when the Friends of the Public Garden’s Duckling Day Parade returns to the Boston Common on Sunday, May 11.

For more than 30 years, the parade has been a celebration of family, community, and joy, stemming from the iconic children’s book, ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ by Robert McCloskey.

Duckling Day is a family-friendly celebration held each year on Boston Common, featuring activity booths, lawn games, magic, and live music all at Parkman Bandstand. This year’s Duckling Day activities include: Jump, hula-hoop, and run with Knucklebones; Jenny the Juggler; Bonaparte the Strolling Magician; live dance performances by students from Woo Ching White Crane School and City Boston Ballet Make Way for Ducklings Dancers from Tony Williams’ ‘Urban Nutcracker’; and a ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ reading station, where the children’s classic is read aloud, accompanied by a creative movement activity from City Boston Ballet; and a visit from a live marching band, among other activities.

The event ends with a parade retracing Mrs. Mallard’s steps to the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Fenway NIC to meet May 13 at 1140 Boylston St.

The Fenway NIC (Neighborhood Improvement Committee) will meet on Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Steve Heck Room on the first floor of 1140 Boylston St. A virtual option will be offered as well via Zoom.

Besides community updates, Berklee President Jim Lucchese, who joined the institution as its fifth president in January, will join to share a few thoughts and meet neighbors. Refreshments will also be served.

R.S.V.P. to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbcFGFOxPbTVZcaaQez-Iux2-UVMrK1abKxkZTITMu8SnbrQ/viewform.

Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour set to return this spring

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (near the Arlington Street entrance); an event for the South End community on Wednesday, May 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Titus Sparrow Park, located at 75 West Rutland Square; and an event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Back Bay Fens – Kelleher Rose Garden, located at 73 Park Drive.

​The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

​In the event of rain, the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities will take place on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. in the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 700 Boylston St.; the event for the South End community will take place on Wednesday, May 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Union Combined Parish, located at 485 Columbus Ave.; and the event for Fenway/Kenmore voters on Wednesday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Fenway Community Center, located at 1282 Boylston St., #123.

​Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.

Fenway Porchfest set to return Saturday, June 21

The sixth annual Fenway Porchfest is set to return from noon to 4 p.m., and will again transform open spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages for a range of genre-spanning performances.

​Visit linktr.ee/fenwayporchfest for more information.

Ward 4 Dems offers $400 scholarships for high schoolers

Do you know a ninth or 10th grader who lives in or attends school in Ward 4 and might be interested in a $400 scholarship, courtesy of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee? If your answer is ‘Yes,’ then tell them to apply.

The schools include the Melvin H. King South End Academy, Boston Latin School, and Winsor School. The scholarship is also available to ninth and 10th graders who do not attend one of those schools but live in Ward 4.

All applications are due by May 15. Students can apply online at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program, or they can email any questions to [email protected].