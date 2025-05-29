State Fire Marshal Highlights Summer Fire Safety

Special to the Sun

As Massachusetts approaches Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine is asking residents to practice outdoor fire safety in the weeks and months ahead.

“As the weather gets warmer and we start spending more time outside, outdoor fires also start to increase,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “Unfortunately, many of these fires cause serious injuries and property damage – but almost all of them can be prevented.”

Grilling Safety

About two-thirds of grilling fires in Massachusetts occur between May and August. About 75% take place on residential properties – most often one- and two-family homes. Memorial Day is a leading day for cookouts with family and friends, so stay safe when using your gas or charcoal grill:

• Always grill outdoors, never inside.

• A burning grill should always be attended by an adult.

• Never use a gas or charcoal grill on a porch, balcony, or fire escape.

• Place grills at least 10 feet away from buildings and deck railings. Make sure grills are not under eaves or overhanging branches.

• Gas grills may be used on first floor decks or patios only if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or it is at ground level.

• Always keep matches, lighters, and lighter fluid away from children.

• Create a three-foot “circle of safety” around grills. Keep children and pets at least three feet away on all sides.

When using a gas grill, open the lid before you light it to avoid the ignition of built-up propane. If you smell gas while cooking, turn off the grill, move away, and call 9-1-1 from a safe location. Do not move the grill. Always turn off the burners and close the propane cylinder when you’re done cooking.

If using a charcoal grill, only use charcoal starter fluid. Do not use gasoline or kerosene to start a fire in a grill, and never add any flammable liquid to burning briquettes or hot coals. Allow the coals to burn out completely and then cool for 48 hours before disposal. If you must dispose of ashes before they are completely cooled, thoroughly soak them in water before putting them in a metal container.

Fire Pits and Chimineas

Outdoor burning is prohibited in Massachusetts from May 1 to January 15. While regulations allow exceptions for fires that are used for cooking, local fire chiefs and municipalities may prohibit or impose additional restrictions on these fires, including the use of fire pits and chimineas. Even where allowed, an adult must always be present with the tools necessary to extinguish such a fire immediately because of the inherent risk. Brush and structure fires in Agawam, Florida, Goshen, and Haverhill in recent weeks all started with fire pits that were unattended or improperly used. Any burning that creates a nuisance, a condition of air pollution, or hazard to others is always prohibited.

Gasoline Safety

Serious gasoline-related burns peak in the summer months, with about 40% reported from June through August. Always be cautious when using gasoline, especially in the area of any heat source:

• Gasoline should only be used as fuel for an engine, not as a solvent.

• Never use gasoline to start a fire or add it to any fire.

• Store gasoline only outside the home, such as in a locked shed, and always in an approved container. Never store gasoline in the home or basement.

• Refuel lawnmowers, leaf blowers, mopeds, and other devices only when the engine is cool. Never refill while it is hot.

• Keep gasoline away from all heat sources, such as smoking materials, campfires, and grills.

Smoking Safety

Smoking materials have been the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts for decades, and carelessly discarded cigarette butts are a common factor in structure fires that start on porches and nearby dry vegetation. Mulch is especially prone to combustion caused by careless smoking. Smoking fires are particularly dangerous because they may smolder undetected and then erupt into flames that grow rapidly. A fire that starts on a porch, balcony, or exterior stairway can extend to the home before smoke alarms inside detect them and alert you to the danger.

“If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, please do it responsibly,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Always use a deep, sturdy ashtray or a can with sand or water. Don’t toss smoking materials into the mulch, leaves, grass, or planters, and don’t stub them out on the porch railing or stairs. Remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Brush and Wildland Fire Safety

Almost all outdoor fires are caused by human behavior. In the warm, dry weather expected Sunday and Monday, these fires may spread to dangerous sizes quickly and require numerous firefighting resources to contain and extinguish. And because about 50% of Massachusetts homes are in Wildland-Urban Interface or Intermix zones, outdoor fires can easily threaten people and property.

• Practice fire safety with grills, flammable liquids, smoking materials, and power equipment.

• Before setting up a campfire, be sure it is permitted by checking with the local fire department.

• Clear away dry leaves and sticks and overhanging low branches and shrubs.

• Keep campfires small so they are easier to control and attend to them at all times.

• Always have a hose, bucket of water, or shovel and dirt or sand nearby to put out the fire.

• Make sure your campfire is out cold before leaving.

• If using an ATV, dirt bike, or other off-road vehicle, be sure the spark arrestor is properly installed, as required by Massachusetts law.

• Don’t park a vehicle or power equipment such as a lawnmower on or near dry vegetation. A hot engine or exhaust can ignite dry grass, leaves, or debris.

“We saw last fall just how quickly brush and wildland fires can grow to sizes that require a large response by local and regional fire departments,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “These fires strain our resources and make it harder to respond to other emergencies. If you see an outdoor fire, please call 9-1-1 to report it as soon as possible.”