Wendy Bongjoh Joins Project Bread’s Council of Experts

Special to the Sun

Wendy Bongjoh, of Boston, has joined Project Bread’s 2025 Council of Experts with Lived Experience. Launched in 2023, the Council of Experts was founded to challenge exclusionary systems that perpetuate food insecurity by ensuring that those with lived experience of hunger inform and shape Project Bread’s decision-making, strategy, and policy initiatives as trusted community leaders. Bongjoh will be among seven new Council members who will bring their expertise to shape programs and policies that make it easier for others living in Massachusetts to access and afford food with dignity.

Project Bread is the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts with a radical approach to ending hunger. The nonprofit engages residents, elected officials, service providers, and businesses to act against hunger and empower communities, so everyone in the Commonwealth has reliable access to food. Through the 10-month program, Bongjoh will have the opportunity to be part of the nonprofit’s strategy development and anti-hunger advocacy while receiving training to strengthen her leadership skills, build expertise as a community leader and advocate, and provide significant value in advancing impactful and effective solutions to food insecurity.

“We firmly believe that hunger can be solved through collective action,” says Project Bread Vice President of Engagement Catalina López-Ospina. “The Council of Experts plays a vital role in helping us to achieve our vision to make Massachusetts a hunger-free state, while taking an inclusive approach focused on food justice and individual autonomy. With their advocacy, perspectives, and community knowledge, we are confident that our Council members will help drive significant progress toward systemic solutions to end food insecurity across the Commonwealth.”

Originally from Cameroon, Bongjoh brings both professional and personal lived experience with food insecurity to the Council. She is experienced in grants management and project coordination. Additionally, she is actively engaged with the North American Food System Network (NAFSN) as well as the Neighborhood Food Action Collaborative (NFAC) jointly led by Health Leads and Vital Cxns. Before joining the Council, she was a client with Project Bread’s Health Care Partnerships program, which supported her through medical and transitional challenges. Bongjoh is eager to learn from others’ experiences and contribute to creating equitable solutions on the Council of Experts. She is also inspired to assist with outreach and education for the nonprofit’s Health Care Partnerships program, which supports patients with critical health issues exacerbated by food insecurity.

“Having experienced hunger due to challenging life transitions, Project Bread’s mission strongly resonates with me,” says Bongjoh. “As part of the Council of Experts, I look forward to making meaningful connections and to lead with an empathetic ear so I can be effective at amplifying the voices of those that are too often left on the margins of the anti-hunger debate.”

The Council of Experts with Lived Experience was curated through a self-nomination system. Experts serve from March through December 2025, committing 10 paid hours per month. During this time, Council members will have the opportunity to learn about Project Bread’s role as a leader in the anti-hunger movement and drive change within their communities and across Massachusetts.

For more information, visit: https://www.projectbread.org/council-of-experts.

Project Bread, the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts, connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible—so that no one goes hungry. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.