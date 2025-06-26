News Newman School Student Engages Ambassador by The Boston Sun Staff • June 26, 2025 • 0 Comments Her Head Above The Crowd: Jamaica Plain’s Antonia Kutsoati, a rising junior at the NewmanSchool in the Back Bay, had a-back-and-forth with Ambassador Alan Leventhal, the keynote speakerat the school’s “Step Up” rising ceremony held at the Old South Church on Thursday, May 29. As U.S.Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark from 2022 to 2025, Leventhal visited and spoke to some 70Danish high schools about their generation’s place in history and path to success. He has continued speaking to schools throughout the Boston area, New Orleans, and elsewhere since completing his service.