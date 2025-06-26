News

Newman School Student Engages Ambassador

Her Head Above The Crowd: Jamaica Plain’s Antonia Kutsoati, a rising junior at the Newman
School in the Back Bay, had a-back-and-forth with Ambassador Alan Leventhal, the keynote speaker
at the school’s “Step Up” rising ceremony held at the Old South Church on Thursday, May 29. As U.S.
Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark from 2022 to 2025, Leventhal visited and spoke to some 70
Danish high schools about their generation’s place in history and path to success. He has continued speaking to schools throughout the Boston area, New Orleans, and elsewhere since completing his service.

