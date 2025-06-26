Wu Announces Nightlife Economy Late Night Food Truck Program

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the operators and schedule for the City of Boston’s Office of Nightlife Economy Late Night Food Truck Program. This new program provides 10 food truck operators the opportunity to utilize public sites for late night food service. The seven food truck sites are located near hospitals, universities, music venues, and nightlife districts, providing workers, residents, and patrons nighttime food options.

“The Late Night Food Truck program keeps our city alive and dynamic at all hours of the night,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are excited to give these incredible businesses the opportunity to thrive and activate our neighborhoods this summer. Congratulations to the food trucks participating in the program and thank you for being anchors in our communities this summer and fall.”

On Friday, June 6, interested operators participated in a lottery to select their desired locations and operating hours. The late night food truck schedule is as follows:

Theater District &

Tufts Medical Center

(135 Stuart Street)

Fridays, 8pm to 3am: Boss Town

Saturdays, 8pm to 3am: Extreme Flavor

Fenway Entertainment District (163 Ipswich Street)

Fridays, 10pm to 3am: Cool Shade

Saturdays, 10pm to 3am: Cousins Maine Lobster

Roadrunner (38 Life Street)

Roadrunner concert days, 8pm to 2am: Sunset Cantina

Boston Medical Center

(775 Harrison Avenue)

Mondays, 8pm to 3am: Cool Shade

Tuesdays, 8pm to 3am: Cool Shade

Wednesdays, 8pm to 3am: El Dugout

Thursdays, 8pm to 3am: Boss Town

Fridays, 8pm to 3am: HYT

Saturdays, 8pm to 3am: El Dugout

Faneuil Hall

Thursdays, 10pm to 3am: Murl’s Kitchen

Fridays, 10pm to 3am: Augusta’s Chicken on the Road

Saturdays, 10pm to 3am: Los Muchachos

Boylston Street and

Clarendon Street

Mondays, 8:30pm to 3am: HYT

Tuesdays, 8:30pm to 3am: Boss Town

Wednesdays, 8:30pm to 3am : Cool Shade

Thursdays, 8:30pm to 3am: Extreme Flavor

Fridays, 8:30pm to 3am: El Dugout

Saturdays, 8:30pm to 3am: Murl’s Kitchen

Sundays, 8:30pm to 3am: Cool Shade

Northeastern University

(60 Opera Place)

Mondays, 10pm to 3am: El Dugout

Tuesdays, 10pm to 3am: Extreme Flavor

Wednesdays, 10pm to 3am: Murl’s Kitchen

Thursdays, 10pm to 3am: El Dugout

Fridays, 10pm to 3am: Matilda’s

Saturdays, 10pm to 3am: Cool Shade

Sundays, 10pm to 3am: El Dugout

“This marks a pivotal moment for Boston’s culinary scene,” said Corean Reynolds, City of Boston Director of Nightlife Economy. “Our new late night food truck program not only extends the vibrancy of our streets but also provides a vital new platform for these 10 fantastic local food truck businesses to thrive. We’re proud to support their innovation and bring more convenient and diverse dining options to our community well into the evening.”

“Extreme Flavor is more than just a food truck, it’s a platform for cultural storytelling through food,” said Extreme Flavor Owner Akeem Raphael. “Participating in this program gives us the support, visibility, and credibility we need to bring African and Caribbean street food to more communities across Boston. We’re proud to represent the Black diaspora in the food truck industry—a space where our flavors, our stories, and our economic contributions have long been underrepresented. Our menu blends bold, familiar tastes with global influences—creating shared flavor experiences that connect people across cultures. This isn’t just about selling food, it’s about honoring our heritage, building opportunity, and creating real cultural connection, one plate at a time.”

“We’ve seen time and again that food trucks can be a launching pad for long-term success. Many of today’s beloved brick-and-mortar restaurants started with a truck,” said Melissa Castro, Director of Tenant Relations & Partnerships for Graffito SP. “Food trucks offer entrepreneurs a powerful way to gain hands-on experience, build a customer base, and test their concepts in real time. We need to create as many opportunities as possible to support that journey. The Faneuil Hall Marketplace team is thrilled to collaborate with the City of Boston and be one of the participating sites in this pilot. The program creates another critical entry point that not only supports entrepreneurs but also fills a real gap in Boston’s nightlife economy by meeting the demand for late-night food options. By extending the hours and season in which vendors can operate, the program gives food entrepreneurs more time to test their operations, build consistency, and gather the insights they need to grow. It’s about more than surviving the season, it’s about learning, adapting, and increasing their chances of building a successful food business.”

The food trucks will operate throughout this summer and fall. This is an initiative of the Office of Nightlife Economy, which serves as a vital link between City Hall and the stakeholders within Boston’s nightlife ecosystem. This initiative was informed by over 12 conversations with stakeholders and partners, including the Downtown Business Association and three neighborhood associations.

Since 2023, the Office of Nightlife Economy has engaged several hundred stakeholders. These conversations led to a range of initiatives, including the creation of the NITE Committee, implementation of a social district pilot on Temple Place, distribution of 33,000 drink spiking prevention covers, and the dissemination of over $300,000 to local businesses and entrepreneurs through the Wake Up the Night Grants, which funded over 50 events attended by over 19,000 Boston area residents. The Office also contributed to the recent expansion of 225 liquor licenses being granted to the City of Boston, the first significant increase in Boston since 2014. The Office helped with outreach and community engagement to various establishments to ensure they were aware of the liquor license application timeline. To date, the City’s Licensing Board has approved 37 new liquor licenses for various establishments across Boston’s neighborhoods. Recently, the Office of Nightlife Economy launched Night Industries Training and Education (NITE) U, a one-stop location that provides nightlife employees and business owners with resources and support.