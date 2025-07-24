Freedom Trail Specialty and Expanded Tours

Special to the Sun

As we settle into the peak of summer, the Freedom Trail Foundation’s 18th-century costumed guides are out on the Trail in full force, offering an expanded menu of fun and educational tours, including Walk Into History®, African American Patriots®, Rainbow Revolutionaries tours and more.

The Freedom Trail Foundation’s current summer tour schedule offers Walk Into History® Tours from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on the hour, daily, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Additionally, the Foundation offers tours departing from the ArtsBoston booth, including Walk Into History® Tours daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., as well as North End Paul Revere Tours daily at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For the first time in history, Foundation-led specialty tours will also step off this summer on Saturdays at 10:45 a.m., including African American Patriots® Tours on July 19 and August 26, and Revolutionary Women Tours departing on July 26 and August 23 from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. Rainbow Revolutionaries Tours will depart on August 9 behind the Robert Gould Shaw & 54th Regiment Memorial in the Boston Common.

“Boston’s iconic Freedom Trail, its historic sites, and the Foundation offer an array of activities to experience more Boston history year-round,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director Suzanne Segura Taylor. “The expanded tours schedule including the addition of specialty tours this summer gives residents and visitors more opportunities to enjoy learning about 250 years of history on the Freedom Trail, as the Commonwealth, and City commemorates the sestercentennial.”

Walk Into History® Tours are the official 90-minute walking tour of the Freedom Trail featuring tales of high treason, mob agitations, revolutionary actions, and partisan fights, walking to 11 of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail sites to and from Boston Common and Faneuil Hall. The North End Paul Revere Tour features stops along the Trail including the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, and other historic places in Boston’s oldest neighborhood. The African American Patriots® Tours invite visitors to view history through the eyes of African American revolutionaries such as Crispus Attucks, Phillis Wheatley, Prince Hall, Peter Salem, and more to discover the immense contributions of Black Bostonians during the American Revolution and beyond. Revolutionary Women

Tours allow tour goers to discover the women who took part in the American Revolution, and the generations of women that followed, inaugurating their own struggles for freedom and equality. Boston Freedom Trail’s newly launched Rainbow Revolutionaries Tours illuminate the lives, loves, and fights for liberty of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community, and explore how queer individuals have been making history for centuries.

Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center and The BOS Traveling Mobile Visitor Center (various locations), the ArtsBoston Booth, Samuel Adams Downton Boston Taproom next to historic Faneuil Hall, Old Town Trolley locations and ticket booths, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org.

All walking tours are available for group tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for tourist groups, family outings, birthday parties, company parties, corporate activities, team building, and more, and may be booked via phone reservation at (617) 357-8300.

For more information about the Freedom Trail and Freedom Trail sites, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.