July Revenue Collections Total $2.694 Billion

Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder announced that preliminary revenue collections for July totaled $2.694 billion, $7 million or 0.3% more than actual collections in July 2024.

“July revenue included increases relative to July 2024 collections in withholding, non-withheld income tax, and ‘all other’ tax,” said Commissioner Snyder. “These increases were partially offset by decreases in sales and use tax and corporate and business tax. The increase in withholding reflects current labor market conditions. The increase in nonwithheld income is mostly the result of an increase in income estimated payments. The increase in ‘all other’ tax is due, in part, to rooms tax and deeds excise, partially offset by a decrease in estate tax, a category that tends to fluctuate. The decrease in sales and use tax is due to normal periodic fluctuations in collections. The decrease in corporate and business tax is due to a decrease in estimated tax as well as an unfavorable increase in refunds.”

DOR determined that the comparison between July 2025 revenue and July 2024 revenue was negatively impacted by an estimated $40M shift in collections because of timing . Approximately $40M in sales and use tax payments were received in July 2024. This year these payments were received in June. Without this shift, July 2025 revenue would be about $47 million or 1.8% more than actual collections in July 2024.

The reported collections are not being measured against fiscal year 2026 benchmarks, which are expected to be established later this month.

July is one of the smaller tax collection months because no quarterly estimated payments are due for most individuals and businesses. Historically, roughly 6.7% of annual revenue, on average, has been received during July.

Given the brief period covered in the report, July results should not be used as a predictor for the rest of the fiscal year.

Note: June 2025 and full Fiscal Year 2025 revenue collections will be available once DOR completes the processing of June revenue.

Details:

Income tax collections for July totaled $1.534 billion, $81 million or 5.5% more than July 2024.

Withholding tax collections for July totaled $1.435 billion, $57 million or 4.1% more than July 2024.

Income tax estimated payments for July totaled $58 million, $15 million or 34.9% more than July 2024.

Income tax returns and bills for July totaled $79 million, $9 million or 12.1% more than July 2024.

Income tax cash refunds for July totaled $39 million in outflows, virtually equal to July 2024.

Sales and use tax collections for July totaled $822 million, $29 million or 3.4% less than July 2024.

Corporate and business tax collections for July totaled $93 million, $53 million or 36.4% less than July 2024. “All other” tax collections for July totaled $246 million, $8 million or 3.4% more than July 2024