Ward 4 Ice Cream Party

Shown clockwise from top: Taking on the important job of ice cream scooping were Maryann Grogan, Joe
Pisani, Augusta Durham, and District 7 City Council candidate Mavrick Afonso. Boston City Councilor
Sharon Durkan (center) with her Chief of Staff Lily Sweeterman (right) and Zoe Goffe, campaign manager
for Henry Santana. The Ward 4 Dems Volunteer of the Year was Karen Kwok. She received a certificate for
her efforts from Ward 4 Dema co-chairs Carol Lasky and Ryan Hatcher.

