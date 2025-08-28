Guest Op-Ed: Addressing contractor parking challenges in Beacon Hill

Councilor Durkan’s office called a hearing to discuss the matter at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18

By Sharon Durkan

In Beacon Hill and across Boston, residents know how limited our parking is. Narrow streets, dense housing, and ongoing utility work for necessary infrastructure upgrades all put constant pressure on our curb space. Our neighborhoods were not built for the volume of vehicles we see today, and it shows. We need to manage the limited space we have more effectively and equitably. On behalf of residents, we’re working towards solutions, but first we need to have a conversation.

In February, I introduced An Order to Discuss Contractor Parking Regulation, Permitting, and Enforcement in Boston and the hearing was put in the Committee on Planning, Development, and Transportation, which I chair. I brought this forward because our public streets are shared resources, and it is time for the City Council to take a closer look at how they’re being used, and misused, in ways that make everyday life harder for residents.

The idea for this hearing came after I co-hosted a meeting with the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s Traffic and Parking Committee earlier this year. Neighbors expressed growing frustration with contractors using expired permits, parking illegally in residential spots, and posting “No Parking” signs without renewing or removing them. These practices reduce access to already limited parking and add confusion to our streets. To better understand the scale of the problem, I looked at 311 data from when I took office in August of 2023 to now. Parking enforcement was the most reported issue in District 8, with nearly 3,000 complaints. Other top concerns included broken bricks and sidewalk repairs, which my office helped address across the district this summer, particularly in Beacon Hill.

While the City does require permits for contractor parking and signage, enforcement is inconsistent and limited by capacity. Some contractors follow the process responsibly, but others abuse permits, or avoid them altogether. Other cities have adopted clearer, more enforceable systems that include designated contractor zones, time limits, and structured fees to promote fair use and improve compliance. I look forward to exploring these ideas during the hearing. Beacon Hill is currently one of the few neighborhoods where the local civic association must approve contractor permits, in addition to the City’s regulatory process. This gives residents a meaningful voice in how curb space is used on their blocks, but we need to do more to ensure that contractors are meeting their commitments to our neighborhood, and that we as a city are enforcing violations.

This hearing is a necessary first step toward building a more transparent, fair, and effective system for managing contractor parking. It is also a chance for residents, businesses, and workers to share their experiences and help shape policy that reflects the needs of the people who live here. The hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Boston City Hall. I encourage all stakeholders to testify and be part of this important conversation! Testimony is limited to two minutes, and will be taken at the end of the hearing. See you there!

Sharon Durkan is the District 8 City Councilor.