The Results

Back Bay, South End, and Fenway gardeners among winners in Mayor’s Garden Contest

By Dan Murphy

Courtesy of Boston Parks and Recreation

Peter Cahn and Donald Hess of the Back Bay’s garden, which took first place in the Porch Balcony or Container Garden of this year’s 29th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest.

Winners from the Back Bay, South End, and Fenway were chosen across a range of categories in this year’s 29th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest. In the Small Yard Garden category, 133 Commonwealth Garden Committee of the Back Bay took first place, with Beth Kates, Michelle Vanparys, and Debora Hollland accepting the award, while ill Christians of the South End was awarded second place. In the Porch Balcony or Container Garden category, Peter Cahn and Donald Hess – of the Back Bay were awarded first place, with Jill Christians of the South End taking second place. Additionally, Jenny Li and Mark Springel of Berkeley Community Gardens were awarded first place in the Community Garden category, followed by Dimple Patel of Berkeley Community Garden and Gerry Izzi and Dan Doherty of the Fenway Victory Gardens in second and third place, respectively.

Mayor’s Office Photo By Isabel Leon

Mayor Michelle Wu, seen with her infant daughter, Mira, congratulates winners in this year’s 29th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest on hand for the awards ceremony held Aug. 26 in the Public Garden.

“Boston’s gardeners have brought joy and beauty to our neighborhoods and communities, transforming everything from porches and balconies to storefronts into vibrant green spaces,” said Mayor Michelle Wu during a ceremony for award winners held Aug. 26 in the Public Garden.

“I am honored to celebrate all of our winners and offer a special congratulations to those receiving this year’s Golden Trowel award. It is a pleasure to celebrate your hard work.” First-place winners were awarded the coveted ‘Golden Trowel’ award from Mayor Wu and Boston Parks and Recreation while second- and third-place winners received certificates. Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last 10 years are automatically entered into the Garden Contest Hall of Fame; they are no longer eligible to enter as contestants but are invited to return to the contest as judges.

The Mayor’s Garden Contest recognizes residents and groups each year who have “transformed their yards, balconies, rooftops, and community gardens into vibrant green spaces that enhance the beauty of the city’s neighborhoods,” according to the city.