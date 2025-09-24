First Phase of Charlesgate Revitalization Project Underway

By Dan Murphy

Courtesy of Massdot

A Charlesgate Revitalization Project rendering shows a view looking south at the proposed bridge and on

ramp, adjacent greenspace with new and preserved existing trees, and new public access surrounding the

improved and visible Muddy River..

The first phase of the two-part Charlesgate Revitalization Project, which will connect Charlesgate Park, Commonwealth Avenue Mall, and the Kenmore Area to the Back Bay Fens while remedying damage done 70 years ago to the Emerald Necklace, has gotten underway.

The state is undertaking the $100 million project (with another $100 million on the way), made possible with support from the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Charlesgate Alliance, the Esplanade Association, and the Friends of the Public Garden, along with numerous other groups and individuals.

Just the first phase of the project, which runs through 2029, will result in over 2 acres of park space improvements; over 100 new trees and 100 new shrubs to be planted; over one-quarter mile of new dedicated bike lanes ; over one-quarter mile of new ADA accessible shared-use and pedestrian paths; new crosswalks to make the Charlesgate block of Commonwealth Avenue Mall accessible to the public; improved, safer intersection for all users at Boylston Street at the southern end for the bridge; and a portion of the Muddy River to be restored, and improved management of stormwater and road runoff, preventing them from entering and polluting the Muddy River.

“This first phase will consist of rebuilding the bridge over I-90, which will include new and improved pedestrian, bike, and other access,” said Karen Mauney-Brodek, president of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, in a statement. “Thanks to years of design, planning, and funding from MassDOT, this project is moving forward and is the largest investment in the Emerald Necklace in decades. Coordination and support from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the City of Boston, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Charlesgate Alliance, the Esplanade Association, the Friends of the Public Garden, and numerous other groups and individuals were key to this project. Additionally, strong support, advocacy, and leadership from multiple elected officials was vital in making this happen as the first stage begins with more to come.”

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy has also pledged “to continue to work to ensure that the next phase will provide several more acres of public park land access, more open and healthier Muddy River, and 400-plus additional trees,” according to a statement from the group.