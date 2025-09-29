Coalition Calls for Immediate Changes to MBTA’s Bus Route 55

Ride Along and Rally Set for October 2

The 55 Bus Route Coalition was formed in 2021 after cuts to the #55 route. The #55 bus serves Fenway / West Fenway, Back Bay, Copley, and nearby neighborhoods, acting as a cross-neighborhood connector. On Thursday, October 2, the group will hold a Ride Along and Rally to demand improvements. Advocates and supporters will meet at the Queensberry St. @ Jersey St. bus stop (near 115 Jersey St) at 1:15p.m. for the 1:30p.m. bus departure, then will rally at 10 Park Plaza at 2:15p.m.

Coalition members include Fenway Forward, residents of the Fenway and adjacent neighborhoods, the Peterborough Senior Center, the neighborhood liaison from the City to the Fenway neighborhood, and representatives from the offices of State Representative Jay Livingstone and City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

During the pandemic in 2020, the MBTA completely cut service to the #55 route. Although the route was partially restored, it now runs only from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. and ends at Copley instead of Park Street — a schedule and route that fall short of community needs.

“We would love to see as many people as possible show up for the ride along and rally to advocate for longer hours for the #55 bus,” said Jamie Culbertson, Community Organizer at Fenway Forward. “The #55 is vital for seniors and residents with disabilities, many of whom rely on it as their main form of public transportation.”

The MBTA has recognized the need for longer bus hours by promising a 6:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. schedule for the #55 bus as part of their Bus Network Redesign (BNR) process. The BNR process extends until 2029 and Fenway Forward has been advocating alongside residents for the MBTA to implement the extended hours as soon as possible. Supporters of the #55 route may sign a petition in support of the call for improvements to the route HERE.

“The 55 Bus plays an essential role in connecting the Fenway to the rest of Boston,” said Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “Seniors use the 55 to reach essential services, students rely on it to get to class, and workers depend on it to commute, but the current schedule simply does not meet the needs of our neighborhood. I commend the 55 Bus Coalition for their continued advocacy and stand with them in calling on the MBTA for expanded service hours, because every Bostonian deserves reliable and accessible public transit.”

“The #55 bus is an essential lifeline for Fenway residents, especially seniors and those with accessibility needs, and extended hours are key to ensuring reliable access to essential destinations,” said State Representative Jay Livingstone. I am proud to have championed this issue and secured the MBTA’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening this vital service, which advances equitable transit access in our community. I will continue to champion this issue until that commitment is realized.”

Ruth Khowais, a longtime resident of the West Fenway fully supports the changes. “I take the #55 bus from Mass Ave. to reach the library at Copley and the Prudential Center. Walking those distances is difficult for me because of osteoarthritis.”