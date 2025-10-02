BBAC Sets Virtual Public Hearing for October 8

Special to the Sun

The Back Bay Architectural Commission (BBAC) has scheduled a revised virtual public hearing for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held virtually only and not in person. The public can participate by going to HTTPS://WWW.ZOOMGOV.COM/J/1611511985 or by calling 301-715-8592 and entering Meeting ID #161 151 1985. Written comments or questions can also be submitted to [email protected].

The hearing will begin with the

Design Review Public Hearing at 5:00 PM.

Design Review Applications

The following design review applications are scheduled for review:

• 46 Newbury Street (APP # 26.0289 BB): Applicant Alexander Lalire proposes to install two flagpoles at the Berkeley Street Elevation and one flagpole at the Newbury Street elevation, all displaying flags with the tenant’s name.

• 9 Arlington Street (APP # 26.0309 BB): Applicant Casey Patterson proposes work to waterproof the foundation, including trenching, and removal and replacement of an existing tree and landscaping.

• 6 Arlington Street (APP # 26.0292 BB): Applicant Mona Bonnot proposes to raise and install a new chiller and existing generator at the roof.

• 4 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0293 BB): Applicant Guy Grassi proposes to extend the height of a previously approved elevator headhouse at the roof.

• 383 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0155 BB): Applicant Timothy Burke proposes to replace rubber roofing, expand an existing roof deck, redesign an existing penthouse, and add a pergola at the roof.

Administrative Review/Approval

A section of the meeting is delegated to the ratification of items approved by commission staff. This process is for work involving ordinary maintenance, repair, restoration, or replacement that has a minimal impact on a building’s appearance. Applicants whose projects are listed under this section NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing.

Following the hearing, a Determination Sheet will be issued to present at the Inspectional Services Department as proof of project approval when applying for permits. The electronic building-permit application, as annotated by commission staff, will serve as the Certificate of Appropriateness, valid for one year from the hearing date.

Projects listed for Administrative Review/Approval include:

• 167 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0305 BB): At roof replace rubber membrane roof and skylights, repoint chimneys and repair existing roof decks.

• 181 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0296 BB): At front facade repair entry steps.

• 184 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0272 BB): At rear elevation repaint window sills.

• 195 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0285 BB): Repair front entry steps, repair masonry and repaint window trim.

• 205 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0317 BB): Repair rubber membrane roof.

• 222 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0232 BB): At rear elevation repoint masonry.

• 232 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0306 BB): At rear elevation remove existing compressor at second story wall and relocate to ground level at enclosed courtyard.

• 236 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0280 BB): At front facade replace five non-historic wood windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• 295 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0283 BB): Replace fourteen seventh-floor one-over-one vinyl windows with one-over-one wood windows.

• 534 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0308 BB): Replace seven ninth-floor wood windows in-kind.

• 815 Boylston Street (APP # 26.0213 BB): Repair existing roofing at penthouse.

• 46 Commonwealth Avenue (APP # 26.0058 BB): Install brick pavers at rear parking area.

• 283 Commonwealth Avenue (APP # 26.0241 BB): Replace rubber roof, slate and copper gutters and downspouts in-kind, and repoint masonry.

• 342 Commonwealth Avenue (APP # 26.0286 BB): At front facade repoint and repair masonry, repair and repaint ironwork, and repair bay window.

• 66 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0316 BB): Work to repair existing windows including use of temporary lift.

• 287 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0249 BB): At front facade replace soffit at Mansard roof in-kind.

• 348 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0244 BB): At roof install heat pump.

• 364 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0266 BB): Replace six non-historic windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• 381 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0264 BB): At front facade replace copper gutter and roof slate in-kind, repoint masonry, and replace rotted wood trim in-kind.

• 217 Newbury Street (APP # 26.0238 BB): At front facade replace wall sign at lower retail space.

• 267-269 Newbury Street (APP # 26.0216 BB): At front facade repair gutter and masonry.

Other Agenda Items

The hearing will also include:

Ratification of the August 13, 2025, and September 14, 2025, Public Hearing Minutes.

Advisory Review for 223 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0288 BB), where applicant Kyle Stroveglia proposes to remove existing fire escapes and add a window in between two existing dormers at the Mansard roof’s rear elevation.

For questions, please contact commission staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected].