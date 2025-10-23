Mayor Wu Announces Inaugural State of the Schools Address

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that she will host the first ever State of the Schools address. Under Superintendent Mary Skipper’s leadership, the Boston Public Schools (BPS) is setting ambitious goals, with high academic expectations and high-quality supports for every student. In a moment when public education is under attack, Mayor Wu will celebrate Boston’s educators and lay out a shared agenda to make BPS the first choice for Boston families. The State of the Schools will take place at the Josiah Quincy Upper School at 900 Washington Street in Chinatown. The program will run from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28. Doors will open for invited guests at 6:00 p.m. and media can begin setting up at 5:30 p.m.

The program will be streamed on boston.gov. NBC10 will serve as the pool camera. All other media will be positioned in a specific section and ushered to a scrum following the event. Media interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Monday, October 27 at 5:00 p.m.

“Our mission is to make Boston Public Schools the first choice for families. The country’s oldest public school system should be the best, and our city has the resources and vision to make it happen,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to delivering this first ever State of the Schools address to showcase the work of our school communities and invite our entire city in pushing forward progress for our young people and families.”

“Across our school communities, we are dedicated to ensuring that every student has the support and resources needed to reach their full potential in learning environments that uplift students and gives them a sense of purpose,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “The State of the Schools is an exciting opportunity to honor this collective commitment and reaffirm our shared belief that every child in Boston deserves a world-class education. It takes a village and together with our educators, families and community partners, we are creating a district where our students can truly thrive.”

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, Treasurer and Receiver General Deb Goldberg, the City’s Public Facilities Department, and Chinatown community members at the official ribbon cutting of the newly constructed Josiah Quincy Upper School, serving grades 6-12, in Chinatown last September. The school opened for the 2024-2025 school year and includes a state-of-the-art media center, fitness center, band rooms, and other features to help each Josiah Quincy student reach their full potential and explore their individual educational interests.