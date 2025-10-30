Get Out and Vote on Tuesday

Many of us view local government in the same way that we think about the weather: Everybody complains about it, but nobody does anything about it.

However, unlike the weather, there actually is something we can do about the future direction of our local government: We can get out and vote.

We always have found it ironic that the turnout for national elections far exceeds the turnout for local elections, even though local government has a much more direct impact on our daily lives than the state and federal governments.

Our local government officials are responsible for just about everything that affects the quality of life in our communities, including our schools, public safety departments, trash collection, snow removal, street repair, zoning regulations, etc., etc., etc.

The policies enacted by those who are in charge of our local government have a direct impact on the property values of our homes, which for most of us are the most significant asset we own.

Cities across the state (and in the town of Winthrop) are holding elections this Tuesday, November 4. We urge all of our readers to take the time to get out and vote in order to elect the leaders in our community who best will reflect our values and our goals for ourselves and our families.