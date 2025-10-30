News in Brief

Marlborough Street partially closed for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

For Marlborough Street Trick-or-Treat, presented by the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, Marlborough Street between Berkeley and Fairfield streets will be closed from 5:30-8 p.m. on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31.

Berkeley and Fairfield streets will remain open to traffic while Marlborough Street will be closed to traffic at that time to allow for safe trick-or-treating.

NABB is also seeking volunteers to assist with the street closing; email [email protected] for more information

‘Night(mare) in the Stacks ‘ event coming Oct. 31 to Copley BPL

The Boston Public Library Fund has announced the return of ‘Night in the Stacks,’ now transformed into ‘Night(mare) in the Stacks: Celebrating Boston’s Spooky Stories.’

For the first time, the evening will take place on Halloween night—Friday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight—at the Central Library in Copley Square. The event is hosted by the Emerging Leaders, young Bostonians dedicated to supporting the Library’s crucial role in the city.

Guests will step inside the historic McKim Building and discover a one-of-a-kind celebration where they can explore every haunted corner. Tickets include an open bar; curated small plates and desserts; live music and dancing; tarot card readers and a wandering haiku poet; and exclusive access to the BPL’s new exhibition, ‘Revolution! 250 Years of Art + Activism,’ which opens just days before the event, as well as a tax-deductible donation to the Boston Public Library Fund.

Proceeds from Night(mare) in the Stacks support the Boston Public Library’s free programs and services, empowering learners of all ages and backgrounds across the city.

Tickets are available now, with prices increasing as Halloween approaches. Visit www.bplfund.org/nits to learn more and purchase your tickets.

Panel discussion on Heideman exhibition set for Nov. 2 at Laconia Gallery

‘Hybridity’ – a panel discussion to accompany a solo exhibition by Susan Heideman called ‘Interologies’ takes place on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Laconia Gallery, located at 433 Harrison Ave.

Panelists include Sam Bowser, retired research scientist based at the Wadsworth Center, NY State Department of Health, Albany; Peter Girguis, Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University; and Jing-Ke Weng, Inaugural Director of Institute for Plant-Human Interface (IPHI) and Professor of Chemistry, Chemical Biology, and Bioengineering at Northeastern University.

Heideman creates from nature imaginary, hybrid mashups. She draws from multiple taxonomies (e.g. biology, botany, zoology, etc.), combining elements from each to create new visual forms within a fictive ‘ur-nature.’ These three scientists will discuss actual hybrids within their specialties, entities that can be seen, touched, and manipulated. While the artist spins visual fantasies, these scientists work in the real world, locating, engineering, and/or working with actual hybrids.

‘Interologists’ is an exhibit of Heideman’s large, hand-embroidered oils on stretched canvas and hand-embroidered watercolor collages on paper. Heidema is a Smith College Professor Emerita who taught painting and drawing for 36 years, while maintaining her studio in Boston.

The exhibit continues at Laconia Gallery through Nov. 22.

Garden Club of the Back Bay holding annual Holiday Wreath Sale

The Garden Club of the Back Bay is holding its annual Holiday Wreath Sale.

Each holiday wreath is a one-of-a-kind creation, handcrafted with care by the dedicated volunteer members of the Garden Club of the Back Bay. When you place your order, you’ll choose your wreath size, ribbon style, and decorative theme—ensuring your wreath is as special as the season itself.

Each custom-made wreath costs $175 and comes fully decorated. The preorder window for ordering is Oct. 6 through Nov. 28, and pickup/delivery is slated for Dec. 2–4. Local delivery available in Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the South End. Quantities are limited.

​Your purchase directly supports over $30,000 in annual tree care across the Back Bay—made possible entirely through the generosity of our wreath supporters.

Visit www.gardenclubbackbay.org/store to order.

Harvest Festival & Auction returns Nov. 13

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will host the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at WLP’s welcoming space on 67 Newbury St.

​The evening brings neighbors and friends together to enjoy a delicious harvest of seasonal dishes, wine, and craft beers while supporting their local community. Attendees can bid on a wide array of Silent Auction items – from sports tickets and fine dining to unique local experiences – and shop an art gallery filled with works created by WLP guests.

​Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/nabb.

Musical tribute to Paul Revere on Nov. 13 at Converse Hall

A new musical program celebrating the life and legacy of American patriot Paul Revere, titled ‘A Revolutionary Concert: Paul Revere: The Man, the Myth, and the Music,’ will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at Converse Hall ,located at 88 Tremont St., just off Boston Common.

The performance features an original composition by Massachusetts acclaimed Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, historical narration, and period-inspired music. This will be the final event the Paul Revere Memorial Association’s year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Midnight Ride.

The event is sponsored by The Freedom Trail Foundation, and an anonymous donor, and is part of a broader initiative to connect Boston’s modern communities with their revolutionary roots through the arts.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite or via the Paul Revere House website at paulreverehouse.org.

Sasha Cooke in concert Nov. 16 at Calderwood Hall

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will perform Sunday, Nov. 16, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way

One of America’s greatest singers, Cooke takes a night off from the global operatic stage to present a program of American songs, including a Gardner Museum co-commissioned Boston premiere from Jasmine Barnes. Cooke’s program with pianist Myra Huang, titled Of Thee I Sing, celebrates the rich tapestry of American song while offering a nuanced exploration of the still-unrealized American dream. It includes music by iconic 20th and 21st century American composers such as William Bolcom, George Gershwin, Samuel Barber, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Stephen Sondheim, as well as emigre composers Alma Mahler and Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Tickets each cost between $40-85 while students and children, ages 5-17, are each admitted for $20; visit: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/sasha-cooke-11.16.25