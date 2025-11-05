Breakfast Again Celebrates The Commonwealth’s 100 Top Women-led Businesses

The 25th annual Top 100 Women-led Businesses in Massachusetts Awards Breakfast was held on Oct. 24 at the Boston Mariott Copley Place.

The breakfast, presented by The Women’s Edge in partnership with Boston Globe Media, drew nearly 800 guests.

Deesha Dyer, an award-winning strategist, community organizer, and executive operations expert who served as the White House Social Secretary during the Obama Administration, was the keynote speaker. Gov. Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu were also on hand to share remarks on the importance of women’s leadership and economic empowerment in the Commonwealth.