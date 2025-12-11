Wu Shares Boston’s Winter Weather Preparations

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and City officials has announced winter weather preparations currently underway in the City of Boston and resources available to residents and those who are most at risk, including older residents, those with disabilities, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

“As the winter season approaches, we are making preparations to ensure all Boston residents are connected to the resources they need all season long,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “ Our City departments are working around the clock to keep our community members safe and warm as temperatures drop. In case of a winter weather emergency, I encourage all residents to stay alert, look after your neighbors, and reach out to the City for support.”

The Public Works Department (PWD) currently has 37,000 tons of salt on hand to treat City streets. PWD has 175 pieces of in-house snow clearing equipment and has the capability to place over 800 additional pieces on the roads during large storms. As part of their neighborhood plowing operations during winter storms and to ensure the safety of riders following events, PWD allocates pieces of equipment to clear snow from Boston’s dedicated bike lanes.

The Office of Emergency Preparedness monitors forecasts and maintains close communication with the National Weather Service. Emergency Preparedness also works across City departments and with external partners to ensure coordinated response plans are in place leading up to extreme weather events. Residents can sign up to receive AlertBoston, the City’s emergency mass notification system, by phone, text, or email for information during weather events, including information if a snow emergency/parking ban is declared. Safety tips on how to prepare for winter storms are on boston.gov. AlertBoston notifications are available in 11 languages.

This year, A&M Home Services and Mass Trucking, two Boston-based, minority-owned businesses, will continue to assist the Public Works Department during snow and ice control operations, clearing City-owned stairways and footpaths. Both contracts are part of the City of Boston’s Sheltered Market Program aimed at promoting equity in procurement.

Rules on clearing snow:

• Property owners must fully clear snow, sleet, and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends or three hours after sunrise if the snow ends overnight. Curb and pedestrian ramps to the street should be cleared fully and continually over the duration of the storm to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. If a storm will last over an extended period of time, property owners are asked to continually check ramps abutting their property for compliance.

• Removal of snow and ice from a private property to the street or sidewalk is prohibited.

• Failure to comply with the rules can result in fines issued by PWD’s Code Enforcement Division. Fines associated with improper removal of snow can be found here.

Parking during a declared snow emergency:

• If a snow emergency is declared, cars will be ticketed and towed if parked on a posted snow emergency artery.

• Space savers must be removed within 48 hours after a snow emergency has been lifted. Please note: space savers are NOT allowed in the South End and Bay Village.

• During declared snow emergencies, discounted parking is available at some parking lots and garages for Boston residents. A list of discounted parking garages can be found here.

Trash and recycling:

• During severe snowstorms, recycling and trash collection may be canceled, but this is extremely rare. Most often, severe snowstorms can cause delays in service. Residents can download the free Trash Day App to view neighborhood recycling and trash schedules, locate a textile dropbox in their neighborhood, and to find out what items they can and can’t recycle.

• Crews have a difficult time reaching trash barrels and recycling carts placed behind snowbanks. Residents and business owners are asked to clear an area at the curb for collection or place containers next to or in front of snowbanks.

Caring for vulnerable

populations:

• If you see a person experiencing homelessness or vulnerable individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented, or underdressed for the cold, please call 911.

• The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

• Boston Public Health Commission’s emergency shelters are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees), amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave. BPHC and the City also work closely with other shelter providers in the city to ensure that no client is without shelter, food, resources, and a warm respite from the cold.

• Any person needing shelter should access shelter directly, any time of day or night.

• During extreme cold weather, street outreach teams operate with extended hours and provide mobile outreach vans on the streets in the evening and throughout the day.

Dress for the weather:

• Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

• Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent, and cover any exposed skin.

• Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

• Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

• Restrict infants’ outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

• Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately by calling 911.

Watch for signs of

hypothermia:

• These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. If you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms, get in touch with a healthcare provider immediately. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Safety tips:

• If you are able, keep catch basins and fire hydrants clear of snow and debris. This will help prevent flooding and allow for access in the event of an emergency. For a map of catch basins and fire hydrants, visit here.

• Shoveling snow requires significant exertion; please be cautious and pay attention to symptoms. Stop if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheaded, nauseous/vomiting. Call 911 if those symptoms do not resolve quickly.

• Snow piles can make navigating intersections dangerous for walkers and drivers. Please take extra care when turning corners with snow piles that might limit visibility.

• Carbon monoxide poisoning is a concern during winter weather, especially with the use of generators. Residents should use their home heating systems wisely and safely, and have a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the home. Call 911 immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Sitting in a car while idling can be deadly if the tailpipe is blocked. Do not let children sit in an idling car while shoveling. Clear any household exhaust pipes of snow.

• Have a contractor check the roof to see if snow needs to be removed. If roof snow can be removed from the ground with the use of a snow-rake, do so with caution. Avoid working from ladders and be mindful of slippery surfaces.

Heating guidelines for

property owners and tenants:

• In accordance with the Massachusetts State Sanitary Code, the heating season officially begins on September 15 and runs through May 31. Property owners must heat habitable spaces at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. and 64 degrees between 11:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m.

• In cases of emergency, property owners are encouraged to keep a list of licensed contractors (electrician, plumber, and general contractor) on file. Tenants experiencing problems with their heating system should check the thermostat, ensure the dial is turned on, and report insufficient or no heat problems to the property owner or manager immediately.

• If your landlord or property manager is unresponsive, contact the Inspectional Services Department (ISD) at (617) 635-5300 to file a complaint, or call 311.

Heating safety:

• Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, the kitchen stove, or other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide very quickly.

• Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

• Make sure all vents are clear of snow or any other debris.

• Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color. It is a poison and is deadly.

Keep water flowing and pipes unfrozen during extreme cold:

• The Boston Water and Sewer Commission recommends homeowners locate a home’s main water shut off valve, and learn how to use it. Should a frozen pipe burst, shutting the main valve quickly will minimize flooding and property damage.

• Homeowners should insulate pipes in unheated areas like basements, garages, and crawl spaces. Use inexpensive hardware store materials to prevent pipes from freezing and to keep warm water flowing.

• Circulate warm air around pipes by keeping cabinet doors open. Circulate a trickle of tap water through pipes during extreme cold to help prevent them freezing up.

• Locate your water meter, protect it from drafts, and make sure basement doors and windows are shut tight.

• If pipes do freeze, slow thaw with a hair dryer. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes. If water is lost in all taps, call BWSC 24-hour Emergency Assistance Line at 617-989-7000.

Emergency home

repair resources:

• Income-eligible homeowners and Boston’s residents over age 62 can receive assistance with winter emergencies and repairs, such as fixing storm damage, leaking roofs, or leaking/frozen pipes. Grant and loan funding is available. For assistance, residents should call the Mayor’s hotline at 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663).

• In addition, the Mayor’s Seniors Save program helps income eligible Bostonians over the age of 60 replace old, inefficient heating systems with a brand new heating system before a failure occurs during the cold winter months. Grant and loan funding is available. Eligible owners should also call 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663) to be connected with a City staffer to provide additional details.

Tips for what to do before

a power outage:

• Before a weather event prepare your home by:

• Ensuring that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

• Consider purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and learn how to use it safely before an outage.

• Ensuring that you have sufficient heating fuel. Consider safe backup heating options such as fireplaces or woodstoves.

• Have a landline phone with a corded receiver.

• Fully charge your cell phone, laptop, and other electronic devices.

• If you have a water supply (such as a well-water pump system) that could be affected by a power outage, fill your bathtub and spare containers with water. The water in the bathtub should be used for sanitation purposes only. You can pour a bucket of this water directly into the toilet bowl to flush it.

• Keep your car’s gas tank full. Pumps at gas stations may not work during a power outage.

• Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings to keep food cold (but remember to reset them back to normal once power is restored).

• If you have life-support devices, such as home dialysis or breathing machines, or other medical equipment or supplies that depend on electricity:

• Talk to your health care provider about how to use them during a power outage.

• Contact your local electric company and equipment suppliers about your power needs. Some utility companies will put you on a “priority reconnection service” list.

• Let the fire department know that you are dependent on life-support devices.

• If you have medication that requires refrigeration, check with your pharmacist for guidance on proper storage during an extended outage.

Tips for what to do during

a power outage:

• Follow instructions from public safety officials.

• Call 911 to report emergencies including downed power lines.

• Call your utility company to report power outages and get restoration information.

• National Grid 800-322-3223

• Eversource 1-800-592-2000

• Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

• If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

• Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

• Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working.

• If possible, use flashlights instead of candles. If you must use candles, place them in safe holders away from anything that could catch fire. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Never go to sleep with candles burning.

• Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when power is restored.

• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

• Be a good neighbor. Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need additional assistance.