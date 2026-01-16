City Announces over $300,000 in Swim Safe Grantsto Expand free Swim Lessons for Youth

Special to the Sun

The City of Boston’s Office of Human Services and Boston Centers for Youth & Families announced the award of Swim Safe grants totaling $314,118 to 15 Boston-based nonprofit organizations to expand access to free beginner swim lessons for young people across the city. The grants bolster Boston’s ongoing efforts to enhance water safety and equitable access to aquatics programming.

“This investment of City funds ensures that every young person has access to free swim lessons, building on our ongoing commitment to water safety,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to the Office of Human Services and BCYF for awarding these grants, which will allow us to expand access to aquatic programming for thousands of Boston youth. I encourage all Boston families to take advantage of this critical resource and enroll in programming.”

Grant awards range from $2,200 to $100,000 and are drawn from the City of Boston FY26 Operating Budget. They will support a range of organizations to provide free swim lessons throughout the school year, including large aquatics providers as well as school-based programs serving Boston Public Schools students. Through this grant, Boston expects to see over 2,500 youth complete beginner swim lessons. These free lessons are offered in addition to the thousands of free lessons provided by the staff at Boston Centers for Youth & Families aquatics sites.

Grantees include the following organizations:

​•​YMCA of Greater Boston (9 locations)

​•​Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (4 locations)

​•​Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester (Dorchester)

​•​Salvation Army Kroc Center (Dorchester)

​•​West End House (Allston-Brighton)

​•​Tierney Learning Center (South Boston)

​•​Friends of the Hernandez School (Roxbury)

​•​Bridge Boston Charter School (Roxbury)

​•​Modest Women Swim, Too! (Roxbury)

​•​Omega Men in Action (Roxbury)

​•​Ohrenberger School (West Roxbury)

​•​Blackstone Elementary School (South End)

​•​Hurley School (South End)

​•​Swim Freedom (Roxbury)

​•​Edusports (Mattapan)

“Our Swim Safe grants continue to strengthen Boston’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to this essential life skill,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “Thanks to this year’s grantees, we’re not only reaching thousands of young people but also expanding the network of providers who can help keep our young people safe around the water.”

“This year’s grant awards represent a major investment in water safety and equitable access,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “In collaboration with our aquatics partners, BCYF is ensuring that every Boston family has free and inclusive access to swimming and helping to break down barriers and provide high-quality programming that serves the incredible diversity of our city.”

In addition to long-standing Swim Safe partners that operate pools and provide youth swim lessons, including the YMCA of Greater Boston, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, and the West End House, this year’s cohort introduces several new grantees proposing to add swim lessons into existing school-based and after-school programs. These new providers will help deliver swim instruction to elementary-age students in Boston Public Schools, as well as youth enrolled in after-school enrichment programs, significantly broadening the reach of the Swim Safe initiative. New school partners include the Ohrenberger School in West Roxbury and the Blackstone Elementary School in the South End.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer swim lessons to our families that otherwise would not have the chance to take swim lessons without the Swim Safe grant,” said Courtney Sheppeck, Principal of the Blackstone K-6 Elementary School. “We feel swimming should be taught to all students across the city. The Swim Safe grant will give more students the opportunity to learn this essential life skill.”

New this year, budgeted costs have been capped at $200 or less per child, ensuring that the maximum amount of funding goes directly to swim instruction rather than administrative costs. This grant cycle will also serve as a pilot period to assess this cost-efficiency strategy.

“The Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center is proud to provide safe, accessible swim opportunities that empower young people to build confidence, develop lifesaving skills, and enjoy the water responsibly. Through the Swim Safe initiative, we’ve been able to expand our reach and create a supportive environment where children and families feel welcomed, protected, and encouraged,” said Stephanie Lorfils, Program Director of Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center. “This partnership allows us to strengthen our commitment to water safety and ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in and around the pool.”

By the conclusion of this grant cycle, the city expects more than 2,500 young people to have received free swim lessons during the school year. There will be an expanded pool of swim providers participating in Swim Safe, increasing the number of accessible, community-based swim lessons available to Boston residents.

The Human Services cabinet oversees six departments that provide direct services to Boston residents: Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Library, Age Strong Commission, Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement, Office of Returning Citizens and the Office of Veterans’ Services. The mission of the Human Services cabinet is to provide equitable access to high quality services, resources, and opportunities so that every Boston resident – especially those with the greatest needs – has what they need to thrive. In pursuit of this mission, the departments in the Human Services Cabinet meet residents where they are – in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities – to break down barriers to critical resources.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.