Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around The Boston Area

Boston Children’s Chorus:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tribute Concert

Boston Symphony Hall

On January 19, at 4 p.m. ET, BCC takes the stage at Boston’s iconic Symphony Hall as we explore the legacy of Good Troublemaker, Congressman John Lewis, and his journey from the Edmund Pettus Bridge to becoming the “Conscience of Congress.”

BYSO: Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras (BYSO) and The Museum of African American History come together to celebrate and honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 19, at 1 p.m. in Faneuil Hall. The tribute to Dr. King will feature classical music, spirituals and freedom songs.

Cambridge MLK Day of

Service and Learning

Central Square Church

The 16th annual Cambridge MLK Day of Service and Learning will be held on Monday, January 19 (2-5 p.m.). Many Helping Hands and partners organize one of the largest single-day service events in New England and we are proud that the event has become a Cambridge…

City Year Greater Boston’s

MLK Day of Service

Condon K-8 School

Join us at the Condon K-8 School in South Boston for an impactful day of service on Monday, January 19, to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and support our work in school with students. Projects will include packing resource kits for schools and community.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Day Celebration

Peabody Essex Museum

Join us as we celebrate the legacy and leadership of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Come explore America, A Hymnal , David Boxer’s The Black Books , Alison Saar’s Weight and other works that examine social justice, identity and freedom across the generations.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration 2026

George Sherman Union

An annual tradition by The Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground and its partners. *This event is not at the Howard Thurman Center. It will be held at the George Sherman Union. The Howard Thurman Center, the City of Boston, BU African American & Black Diaspora Studies.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Franklin Park Zoo

Franklin Park Zoo

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, January 19. Advance tickets are not required. Join us for keeper and educator chats—your chance to dive into the world of our amazing animals.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

at Stone Zoo

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, January 19. Advance tickets are not required. Join us for keeper and educator chats—your chance to dive into the world of our amazing animals.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Free Admission

Institute of Contemporary Art

The ICA is offering FREE admission for all on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 19. Free advanced tickets are required and will be available to reserve beginning on Sunday, January 18 at 10 a.m. Celebrate the legacy of MLK with art-making and three acclaimed exhibitions

Martin Luther King Jr.

Memorial Breakfast

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

On Monday, January 19, we will gather as the Beloved Community for the 56th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast. This year of commemoration, celebration, and activation carries additional historical resonance.

MLK Day

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Join us for our annual MLK Day Open House. This year, the MFA offers free admission for Massachusetts residents. Celebrate the legacy of Dr. King by surrounding yourself with art making, performances, and talks with members of our community!