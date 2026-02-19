King Tut Exhibit Opens Saturday at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza

Special to Sun

Courtesy of Imagine

A peek inside ‘Discovering King Tut’s Tomb’ exhibition, which opens Feb. 21 at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza.

‘Discovering King Tut’s Tomb’ – a new exhibition recounting the 1922 discovery of the Boy King’s tomb through the eyes of famed Egyptologist Howard Carter that features handcrafted, museum-quality replicas created by Egyptian artisans, and animated storytelling – opens to the public on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza, located at 130 Columbus Ave.

​The exhibition will offer guests the opportunity to visit the replicated chambers of Tutankhamun’s tomb, including the shrines, sarcophagus, and nested coffins that safeguarded the young pharaoh’s mummy.

​A state-of-the-art, Oculus virtual reality experience will also allow guests to relive the moment when Howard Carter first entered the tomb from an interactive, first-person perspective.​

​Additionally, the exhibition will educate guests on Delve into the rich tapestry of ancient Egyptian culture, including the significance of the Nile River; the pantheon of gods; the intricate process of mummification; and the life and legacy of the boy king, Tutankhamun.

The exhibit runs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last entry at 5 p.m.; and on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last entry at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome, and children 3 and under are admitted for free. The venue is ADA compliant

​Visit tutboston.com for tickets and more information.