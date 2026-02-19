King Tut Exhibit Opens Saturday at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza

Special to Sun
‘Discovering King Tut’s Tomb’ – a new exhibition recounting the 1922 discovery of the Boy King’s tomb through the eyes of famed Egyptologist Howard Carter that features handcrafted, museum-quality replicas created by Egyptian artisans, and animated storytelling – opens to the public on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza, located at 130 Columbus Ave.
The exhibition will offer guests the opportunity to visit the replicated chambers of Tutankhamun’s tomb, including the shrines, sarcophagus, and nested coffins that safeguarded the young pharaoh’s mummy.
A state-of-the-art, Oculus virtual reality experience will also allow guests to relive the moment when Howard Carter first entered the tomb from an interactive, first-person perspective.
Additionally, the exhibition will educate guests on Delve into the rich tapestry of ancient Egyptian culture, including the significance of the Nile River; the pantheon of gods; the intricate process of mummification; and the life and legacy of the boy king, Tutankhamun.
The exhibit runs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last entry at 5 p.m.; and on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last entry at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome, and children 3 and under are admitted for free. The venue is ADA compliant
Visit tutboston.com for tickets and more information.