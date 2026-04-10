Dermatology clinic intends to open on Newbury Street 

A non-invasive cosmetic dermatology clinic intends to open a Newbury Street location, according to a representative for the business on hand for the monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) Licensing and Building Use Committee held virtually on April 6.

​SkinPharm, which has 15 locations nationwide, intends to open in a third-floor space at 149 Newbury St., said Jessica Pearson, and its proposed hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with six to eight employees, including a medical professional, on site at the Back Bay clinic.

​An outside vendor will collect sharps and other medical waste on a monthly basis, which will be first sorted internally and separated from the rest of the building’s trash, said Person.

​For the project to move forward, the city’s Board of Appeal must grant the site a change in occupancy from office/retail to clinical space, added Pearson.

​Conrad Armstrong, the committee chair, told the applicant he would inform them of NABB’s position on their application with the city (i.e. to oppose or not oppose it) “by the end of next week.”