Record turnout: over 100 pets vaccinated at ARL’s annual South End Clinic

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) recently partnered with the City of Boston’s Animal Care and Control Department to host its annual rabies vaccine clinic at ARL’s flagship location in the South End.

More than 100 pets received vaccinations at the March 28 clinic, an increase from last year. Low-cost and accessible clinics are critical to helping families keep their pets and maintaining the health and safety of pets and the community.

In Massachusetts, all dogs and cats over six-months-old, as well as ferrets, must be vaccinated against rabies. These clinics play an important role in ensuring pet owners have access to free or low-cost vaccination options for their pets.

Animal Rescue League staff members, Katie Moriarty and Dawn Herrick.

The clinic offers free rabies vaccinations annually for residents of Boston, Dedham, and Brewster, where ARL has locations, and $10 for non-residents. To learn more about ARL’s accessible pet healthcare opportunities, please visit ARL’s website.

Pets are family. This belief is at the heart of everything we do at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. ARL is the first female-founded animal welfare organization in Massachusetts and is proud to carry on a legacy of kindness and compassion, helping more than 20,000 animals annually since 1899. Recognized for innovative, award-winning programs that go beyond sheltering, ARL addresses the root causes of the issues facing animals and the people who love them. By partnering with communities, ARL helps animals heal and thrive, keeps pets and people together, and protects animals from harm. Because there is no government funding for this important work, animals must rely on people like you to get the care they need, when they need it most, 365 days a year. For more information, visit arlboston.org and follow ARL on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.