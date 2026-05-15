Mayor Michelle Wu appoints Marcela Dwork as Press Secretary 

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointment of Marcela Dwork as Press Secretary. Dwork will begin serving in her role on May 4, 2026, and will lead the Mayor’s Press Office.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Marcela to our team,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Her career has been marked by a commitment to community and passion for sharing the stories that drive our city. I look forward to her leadership of our Press Office and its critical role in ensuring information about City services and initiatives is easily accessible to all members of our community. I’m excited to work alongside Marcela as we continue to engage Boston’s diverse, vibrant neighborhoods and make Boston a home for everyone.”

Dwork is a strategic communications professional with experience across public, nonprofit, and media sectors. She most recently served as an Account Director at Denterlein, a Boston-based strategic communications and public relations agency. Her previous roles include Press Secretary for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Development Associate at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, and on-air reporter for Univision Boston.

“I am excited to return to public service in this role and work alongside Mayor Wu to connect residents across neighborhoods,” said Marcela Dwork, Incoming Press Secretary. “As a bilingual communicator, I also look forward to helping ensure that the City’s diverse communities receive timely, accurate information and stay connected to City Hall initiatives.”

Originally from Bucaramanga, Colombia, Dwork immigrated to the United States at age 22. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga.

As Press Secretary, Dwork will serve as a liaison between the Mayor’s Office and members of the media, communicating the Mayor’s priorities through press conferences, interviews, public events, and press materials. The Press Office works closely with speechwriting, digital, and photography teams to deliver a coordinated message that reflects the Wu administration’s vision and commitment to transparency and public trust.