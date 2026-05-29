Alley details for new South End Branch Library discussed at community meeting 

Alley details for the eagerly awaited redevelopment of the South End Branch Library were discussed during a standing-room seventh community meeting on the project held Tuesday, May 19, at Union Church.

​A two-story structure is on track to replace the shuttered one-story library at 685 Tremont St., nearly double its size from around 9,000 to about 16,000 square feet. But the expansion of the library’s footprint will result in the loss of some adjacent alley space, said Patricia Cafferky, deputy chief of operations, capital planning and special projects for Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

To save time, the bidding process, with pre-qualifications, is getting underway at the same time as the alley details are being finalized, said Cafferky.

The project is then scheduled to go out to bid this fall, said Cafferky. with construction, which is expected to run about 27 months, starting in the spring of ’27.

The ground-floor footprint of the new building extends approximately 5 feet into Alley #510, which runs behind the library, while staying within the Boston Public Library’s property lines. Alley #510 is connected perpendicularly to Alley #529, which is serviced by city Public Works vehicles for curbside collection of solid waste and recycling. Today, sanitation vehicles service Alley #529 via West Newton Street, as well as exit Alley #510 via both West Newton Street and Rutland Square. With the new library design, large vehicles will need to turn right out of Alley #529 into Alley #510, according to the city.

Brett Bentson, a principal at Utile, outlined the three options for reconfiguring the site to accommodate the new library, with the first option entailing no changes to the park while maintaining a strip of asphalt to allow access for city and emergency vehicles.

The sides of Alley #510 would be flush with cobblestone to deter illegal parking there. “We’re trying to take away the ambiguity,” said Bentson.

Powering the expanded library will require the installation of a new Eversource electrical transformer on site, said Bentson, and in the first option, the generator would be located near Alley #510.

The second alternative would leave the alley configuration alone, said Bentson, while placing the transformer partially within the boundaries of the existing park, which would require tree relocation.

A third option entails minor modifications to both Alley #510 and the park, expanding the alley as much as possible with asphalt. The transformer would be installed within the park, making the entrance narrower in an effort to preserve the existing trees.

In both the second and third options, a “dedicated tree” will be relocated to an area of the park where tables and chairs are presently located, said Bentson.

Mayor Wu, who was in attendance, said the matter at hand has resulted in a “difference of opinion,” including among some city departments.

“I think you should choose the option that best utilizes space in the public area,” advised Mayor Wu, calling the project a “generational investment,” with lasting impacts to be considered 20 or 30 years from now.

In an informal straw poll conducted by Mayor Wu, the vast majority of meeting attendees favored the first option, which entails leaving the park untouched, while a handful of others preferred the second option, which would leave the alley alone. The third, hybrid option garnered little to no support.

District 7 City Councilor Miniard Culpepper said the future of the South End Branch Library was the single issue he heard about most from constituents on the campaign trail.

“Soon, and very soon, we’re going to have a new South End Branch Library,” added Councilor Culpepper.

​District 2 City Councilor Ed Flynn, who was also on hand, similarly voiced his enthusiasm for the project.

​“Since devastating floods in 2022 further damaged the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library, the community has now gone without one for four years – leaving residents without a critical community resource that so many of our residents, seniors, families and students rely on,” Councilor Flynn wrote in an email to this reporter after the meeting. “With residents having shared their vision earlier this week on the future of a South End Library branch, the need has never been more urgent. I remain hopeful that the near $33 million allocated in the FY27 Capital Budget for the South End Library will be sufficient to move this project into the construction phase so that South End neighbors can finally see a new library come to fruition.”

Despite the optimism surrounding the project, Steve Fox, of the Rutland Square Association, cautioned, “You need to address parking in the design. While I like the look of the cobblestones, it says to me, ‘park here.’ We’re not there yet, in my opinion.”

Yvette Jarrreau, president of Friends of the South End Library, wrote in an email to this reporter after the meeting: “FOSEL does not have an official position on the three options presented by the city on how to design and manage Alley #510 behind the library. We feel this is best determined by the input from the people who live adjacent to the alley and the city officials with expertise on streets and city operations.

“I want the simplest and safest approach so my personal preference is for the second option, because I don’t believe the cobblestone option will be great for plowing or walking, nor do I think it will deter parking,” added Jarrreau.

Regardless of which of the three alley options is ultimately selected, Alley #510, which now runs two ways, will become one way “to minimize conflicts,” said Cafferky, while new No Stop signage will be increased “to make it clear you will be towed,” if you park in the alley illegally.

Pending approval from the city’s Public Improvement Commission (PIC), Alley #510 will also be designated as a private alley open to public travel, said Cafferky, giving Boston Police the authority to tow vehicles parked there illegally while clarifying the alley’s designation. Ownership of Alley #510 is currently shared, with abutters having the rights to one side and the city/BPL controlling the other side of the alley.

“These changes will make whatever option we go with run a little better,” added Cafferky.

The South End Branch Library has been closed since April of 2022 due to flooding.