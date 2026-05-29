Sen. Collins, Rep. Biele announce state funding for public safety planning during World Cup 

Senator Nick Collins and Representative David Biele announced that the City of Boston will receive $1.2 million through the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s Sports & Entertainment Events Fund to support public safety and operations associated with FIFA World Cup 2026 activities.

The funding is part of a statewide grant initiative made available to communities hosting official FIFA events, including World Cup matches, Fan Fest activities, team base camps, and municipalities neighboring Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 national teams competing across North America, with organizers projecting that the tournament could bring an estimated 450,000 visitors to the region. Boston is expected to host a wide range of events and visitors connected to the tournament as the region prepares to welcome fans from around the globe.

The funding awarded to Boston may be used to support public safety planning, crowd management, transportation coordination, and other operational needs associated with large-scale public events and watch parties throughout the city.

“Boston has long been a beacon for people from all over the world, and hosting World Cup activities is a generational honor that should be a source of pride for our city,” said Senator Collins. “We want to make sure we have the resources in place to allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy these events safely and responsibly, and this grant will help us deliver on that.”

“This state grant will provide crucial public safety resources ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup, which will bring visitors from all over the world to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Rep. Biele. “I was proud to join my colleagues in the Legislature in allocating funding to meet the public safety and transportation needs of local municipalities as we host World Cup matches this summer.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin in June 2026, with the Boston region serving as one of the tournament’s host sites.