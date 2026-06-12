Back Bay alley repaving this summer 

You might have noticed the beginning work to repave Back Bay Alleys this summer. City Councilor Sharon Durkan announced that Back Bay alleys are being completely repaved curb to curb this summer in an email to abutters and constituents, including Public Alleys 414-421, 429-422, 430-437, and 438-443 from Mass Ave to Arlington Street. The work began in late May and will continue through June.

Councilor Durkan’s office has worked closely with the Public Works Department over the last two years to advance these much-needed improvements. After hearing concerns from residents about deteriorating conditions, Councilor Durkan conducted a current conditions audit of the alleys last summer and compiled a more than 100-page audit documenting conditions with detailed photographs.

“I am thrilled to share this announcement because this work is long overdue, and these improvements are critical to ensuring residents and visitors can safely and easily navigate these streets,” said Councilor Durkan.

“I know construction work can sometimes be disruptive, but we will all reap the benefits of a more functional and sanitary alley context. I’d like to thank the Public Works Department and the Mayor’s Office for their partnership, and most importantly, the residents of the Back Bay. This would not have been possible without the advocacy of neighbors and community leaders, and I especially want to thank the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay for its leadership.”

Exact daily schedules and temporary alley closures are still being finalized. If you have any questions or would like more information about timelines and closures you can contact the Boston Transportation Department or Councilor Durkan’s Office at 617-635-4225 or [email protected].