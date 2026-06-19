Gov. Healey releases final recommendations to  modernize high school graduation requirements 

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has released final recommendations for a statewide high school graduation framework designed to ensure every Massachusetts student graduates prepared for college, careers and civic life.

The recommendations are the result of more than 18 months of work in collaboration with the K-12 Statewide Graduation Council and were informed by extensive engagement with students, families, educators, employers, community partners, advocates and subject matter experts across Massachusetts.

Building on the administration’s Vision of a Massachusetts Graduate and Initial Statewide Graduation Framework, the final recommendations establish a set of expectations for all students while creating new opportunities for career exploration, civic engagement and digital learning. The recommendations include expanded access to MassCore coursework, work-based learning experiences, civics readiness, and artificial intelligence and digital literacy. If adopted, this framework would create the most comprehensive statewide graduation requirements in the nation.

"Every student deserves a great education that prepares them for success after high school, whether they choose college, a career, service or another path,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We've spent the last 18 months listening to students, families, educators and employers about what young people need to succeed. These recommendations raise the bar while expanding opportunity, helping ensure every student has access to the coursework, real-world experiences and skills they need to build a successful future.”

"We heard from students, educators, employers and families across Massachusetts, and the message was clear: young people need both strong academic preparation and real-world skills,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These recommendations reflect that feedback and will help ensure every student graduates ready for whatever path they choose next."

Every student should have access to the coursework needed to pursue college, career and workforce opportunities after graduation. The administration’s final recommendations include that students complete MassCore, a research-backed program of study that meets public higher education admissions requirements and is a strong predictor of postsecondary success. MassCore includes required classes in English, mathematics, lab-based science, history, world language, arts, and five additional "core" courses.

The administration is strongly encouraging all school districts to fully meet MassCore for the incoming 9th grade class in the fall of 2027. MassCore is already widely used in districts, with approximately 74 percent having local graduation requirements that meet or exceed MassCore unit requirements for all core academic subjects. To support districts in meeting MassCore, the administration will be opening $500,000 in total in grants this summer.

“The Graduation Council’s recommendations create a rigorous and nation leading standard that is relevant to the realities students will face after high school,” said Secretary of Education Steve Zrike. “It is critical that a Massachusetts diploma signals to employers, higher education, caregivers, students, educators and to school districts that a graduate is prepared for post-secondary success regardless of their chosen path."

"These comprehensive high school graduation recommendations are a once-in-a-generation chance to better prepare Massachusetts students for success, especially the students who are furthest from opportunity," said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez. "As co-chair of the Statewide Graduation Council, I know how much research, input and care went into this work, and as a first-generation high school and college graduate, I know how important it is to help students build their path to a promising future."

Additional Recommendations

Work-based Learning

Students will engage in work-based learning experiences through a required college or career plan (My Career and Academic Plan, or MyCAP) that incorporates specific milestones. These experiences could include apprenticeships, internships, co-ops, service-learning experiences or career-connected projects that support career exploration and preparation.

Governor Healey has expanded access to career-connected educational opportunities through investments in career technical education programs, Early College, Innovation Career Pathways, and MyCAP.

Civics Readiness

Students will develop civic knowledge and skills through coursework and applied learning experiences. This summer will be the start of Teaching for Civic Empowerment, a statewide educator learning initiative to strengthen civics instruction across schools. The initiative provides free, high-quality professional learning opportunities, including no-cost courses for elementary and secondary educators.

Financial Literacy

Students will complete a financial literacy module aligned with the state's existing high school standards for personal financial literacy as a required MyCAP milestone. To support local flexibility, the module may be offered through a virtual DESE-developed module, a standalone locally delivered course or as part of another course, such as mathematics.

The recommendation reflects extensive feedback from students, families, educators and employers who emphasized the importance of real-world skills alongside academic preparation. Financial literacy helps young people navigate important decisions about budgeting, credit, borrowing, saving and investing, and prepares them for success after high school.

AI and Digital Literacy

All students would complete an AI and digital literacy learning module through a required MyCAP milestone to build foundational knowledge about emerging technologies, responsible use of AI tools and AI’s impact on education, work and everyday life.

Last year, the administration released guidance for Artificial Intelligence in K–12 education and AI Literacy for educators. These resources support district leaders in developing local guidance and policies on responsibly integrating AI tools, strengthening AI literacy and adapting to emerging technologies.

The statewide graduation framework builds on the administration’s “Reimagining High School Initiative,” which aims to make certain that Massachusetts students are prepared for college or careers when they graduate from high school.