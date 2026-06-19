Mapping the Battle: X-Rays and 1775 maps lead to major Bunker Hill discovery

“We found it! “ said City of Boston archeologist Joe Bagley. On the Bunker Hill Monument the archeological dig has located and excavated the original ditches for redoubt, which defended the Patriots against the British assault on June 17, 1775.

To date, the team have found in a very visible trench — on the west side of the Monument — 3 Gun flints 2 musket balls which will be analyzed, 18th century glassware Chips of granite from the construction of the Monument – which shows the builders finished the granite blocks on site Doll from 19th century

The British troops landed along the Mystic River at Moultons Point and also on the opposite side closer to Boston. They marched up the hill.

This archaeological site location was determined by referencing a map that was drawn the day after the Battle of Bunker Hill, then overlaid on a map of the site of the Monument Grounds. The use of x-ray helped locate this dig sites where they located the west / back side of the redoubt.

“Come see these exciting new finds from the first battle of the American Revolution,” said Joe Bagley with a broad smile.

This site helps us imagine what it was like to be there with 2000 Patriots fighting. They witnessed Charlestown on fire with hundreds of feet of black smoke overhead, as the Patriots stood in an earthen pen as they watched the strongest army of the world approaching them. As their homes were on fire- this was Hell. These are farmers and common people who dug the redoubt throughout the night- and at midday were facing crimson uniformed armed British troops marching up the hill.

The burning of Charlestown woke people up to the realization the King “will burn down your town if you show any resistance.” Those who were on the fence joined the Patriots to oppose British rule.

Cathy Gwynn is an archeology volunteer “This is very exciting!” she said as she held out her hand with a flint and a cannonball from the Battle of Bunker Hill, fought on June 17, 1775.