Statue of Jack Connors unveiled outside old Hancock Tower 

A bronze statue of the late Boston business titan and philanthropist, Jack Connors Jr., seated on a bench in the front courtyard of the old John Hancock Tower was unveiled on Tuesday, June 9, at a gathering of around 250 of his family members and friends.

​For many years, Connors, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2024 at the age of 82, helmed the Hill Holliday advertising agency from his office inside the former Hancock Tower (now called 200 Clarendon) and later on the building’s top floor, when his family offices moved there. Often during those days, Connors could be found outside the building, holding court from his favorite bench in the courtyard.

​Joe Nolan, chief executive of Eversource, privately commissioned the statue of his longtime friend and helped raise the funds to cover the cost, while BXP, the building’s landlord, donated space for the project.

​Gloucester sculptor Pablo Eduardo created the statue, which depicts Connor with one arm outstretched to reflect his welcoming personality.

The statue unveiling took place on what would have been Connors’s 84th birthday.